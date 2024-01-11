Canadian Embassy, govt execs, think tank slate major cybersecurity event next week

The Canadian Embassy in the Philippines on Wednesday said it would join Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman in the first major cybersecurity event of 2024 organized by international think tank Stratbase Institute.

Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman will lead the Canadian participation.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the North American nation “works with allies and partners to improve cyber security at home and counter threats from abroad. This includes identifying cyber threats or vulnerabilities and developing capabilities to respond to a range of cyber incidents.”

The two-day conference entitled, “Fortifying Cyber Cooperation Towards Digital Security,” will be held from January 16 and 17 in Makati City, in partnership with the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines.

Key officials, experts, and stakeholders from the government, private sector, academe, diplomatic community, and civil society organizations are also expected to participate in the conference.

Stratbase Institute President Professor Victor Andres Manhit explained that the conference emphasizes the need for a “whole-of-society” approach to ensure that the Philippines’ economic and national defense systems are resilient from cyber attacks this 2024 and beyond.

“The Philippines is expected to continue its pursuit of digital transformation with a focus on promoting inclusive economic growth and safeguarding cyberspace. But it takes a whole-of-society to do this. The public and the private sector must be actively engaged to achieve a digitally transformed and competitive Philippines. That is the whole idea behind the conference,” Manhit said in a news statement.

“A whole-of-Philippine society approach is critical to fully participate in the global digital economy and ensure cyber resilience. This approach opens the space for cooperation and innovation between the public and private sectors, and with like-minded partners,” he added.

Manhit noted that the National Security Policy Framework 2023–2028 has identified cyber, information, and cognitive security as a national security interest and a national security agenda.

Hence, Manhit said, the first day of the conference will focus on examining the current cybersecurity landscape of the Philippines, including policies and strategies to manage cyber risks, and different cyber-related issues in various sectors of the country, including cybercrimes and disinformation.

“Collaboration between the public and private sectors is paramount. Working together in the pursuit of digital transformation offers a more promising platform for the Philippines. The private sector, as a key player in the emergence and development of technology, may lend its technological expertise and resources to contribute to the digital transformation agenda,” Manhit said.

On the second day, the conference will explore how the Philippines can work with the international community on cybersecurity and discuss recommendations on how to strengthen cyber resiliency to achieve digital security in the Philippines.

“A whole-of-society approach to ensure cyber resilience also requires investing in people and processes, not just technology. Building the capacities of the Filipino workforce requires strengthening ICT training through upskilling and reskilling as well as providing opportunities for professional development,” Manhit explained.

“More importantly, engaging in bilateral, ‘minilateral,’ and multilateral partnerships is essential to creating a safe and secure cyber domain for the Philippines. The Philippines may look towards the cybersecurity strategies of partners, such as Canada and tailor such strategies to the needs of the country…Hopefully, after we spend two days in this conference, we can achieve and protect our national interest and realize accelerating systemic digital transformation in 2024,” he added.