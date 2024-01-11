BingoPlus holds two-day special block screening of ‘Mallari’

BingoPlus, the first live streaming bingo platform in the Philippines, successfully hosted a 2-day special block screening of the MMFF horror film entry “Mallari,” starring BingoPlus endorser Piolo Pascual, held last January 6 and 7 at the Bonifacio High Street Cinema and The Podium Directors Club Cinema, respectively.

“Mallari” narrates the horrifying story of Fr. Severino Mallari, a 19th-century priest during the Spanish occupation, and his descent into madness. It recounts Mallari’s life, where he reportedly murdered 57 people to aid his ailing mother. The film bagged four festival awards including 3rd Best Picture, Best Musical Score, Best Visual Effects, and JC Santos for Best Supporting Actor.

The screening was attended and enjoyed by media friends and BingoPlus VIP players, who screamed their hearts out in fear while enjoying their popcorn and BingoPlus premium merchandise.

Despite busy schedules, Piolo expressed gratitude to the brand for its unwavering support towards him and the said movie.

“I would like to thank BingoPlus for sponsoring this block screening. I really appreciate you guys for coming and watching this film. It means a lot to me. And I hope it resonates with you guys, and sana magustuhan po ninyo.”

BingoPlus, as the leading online bingo platform in the country, has been consistently extending support to Filipino-produced movies. The brand aims to bring quality and entertaining films to the comfort of Filipinos, staying true to its commitment to make every moment extra fun and enjoyable, anytime and anywhere

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.