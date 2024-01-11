Basketball, jiu-jitsu federations named as PSA NSAs of the Year

IN the year of many “firsts” for Philippine sports, two national federations stood out—the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Jiu Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JFP).

The SBP and JFP provided two of the Filipino athletes’ shining moments on the international stage—including historic feats in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

On January 29 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel, the SBP and JFP will be hailed as National Sports Associations (NSAs) of the Year in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.

The SBP, headed by Al Panlilio, received the award several times in the past, while it will be the first for JFP, led by Ferdinand Agustin, to be recognized with the prestigious honor given out by the country’s oldest media organization under its president, Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star.

The blue-ribbon event is presented by ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the Philippines, together with the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Cignal and PLDT/Smart as major sponsors.

The 7 p.m. gala is also backed by 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero, Rain or Shine, Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Basketball Association.

The SBP led the country’s successful co-hosting of the FIBA World Cup, which the country staged for the first time after 45 years.

Gilas Pilipinas ended 61 years of waiting when it finally bagged the long-cherished gold in the Asiad, highlighted by its dramatic 77-76 come-from-behind victory over host and defending champion China in the semifinals and an 80-70 beating of Jordan in the final

The men’s team also successfully regained the basketball gold in the Southeast Asian Games by holding off a Cambodia side heavily laden with naturalized players, 80-69, in the championship game.

In between, Gilas also earned one of three Asian berths for the qualifying tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

JFP also made history in the just concluded year by winning not just one but two Asian Games gold medals courtesy of Margarita “Meggie” Ochoa and Annie Ramirez.

Those two golds reciprocated the same output the women’s golf team of Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go won in the 2018 in Jakarta. They were also a breakthrough for jiu-jitsu in the continental showpiece.

During the World Combat Games in Riyadh, the sport accounted for one of the three golds won by the country through Kaila Napolis.

And in a victory that warmed the hearts, young prodigy Aielle Aguilar repeated as world champion with her triumph in the Girls Kids 2 White Belt 17-kg category of the Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-jitsu Championships in the UAE.