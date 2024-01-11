Ayala Land aims to double earnings

Property developer Ayala Land Inc. on Wednesday said has set its sights on doubling its profit by 2028.

Augusto Bengzon, Ayala Land’s CFO said this would mean more activity for the company moving forward. The company is looking to augment its planned capital spending with fundraising activity in the market.

Bengzon, however, declined to provide specific details of the developer’s plans or its capital expenditures (capex) for the year.

“The capex will be quite aggressive so we will tap the market,” he said. “Our aspiration is to double the business in five years so you can expect more this year compared to last year.”

Anna Margarita Dy, Ayala Land president, meanwhile, said that the company closed 2023 “on a high note.”

“The country as a whole was better than 2022 and our performance [in 2023] also reflects that,” she said.

Dy, however, declined to provide more details, saying that the company has yet to file its annual financial statement. Ayala Land said its income in January to September 2023 rose 38 percent to P18.39 billion from the previous year’s P13.34 billion, driven by the continuing resilience of the residential market and vibrant consumer activity.

Consolidated revenues reached P98.9 billion, 15 percent higher from the previous year’s P86.31 billion.

For the third quarter of 2023, its income rose 33 percent to P7 billion from the previous year’s P5.26 billion. Revenues, meanwhile, were lower to P32.9 billion from the previous year’s P32.97 billion.

For the nine months, the company grew its property development revenues by 4 percent to P57.2 billion from higher residential completion, stable bookings and office unit sales.

Residential revenues went up by 4 percent to P47.5 billion, while office-for-sale revenues registered a 31 percent growth to P2.8 billion. Meanwhile, revenues from commercial and industrial lots totaled P6.9 billion, down by 8 percent year-on-year.