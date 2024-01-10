Your ticket to all-year-long travel in 2024

TOUTED as the “No. 1 Digital Bank” in the Philippines, Maya is kicking off the New Year with an exhilarating opportunity for its users to jet-set around the world throughout 2024. Users can experience the thrill of winning unlimited flights for the entire year just by saving, spending, investing, or borrowing with Maya.

Here are the exciting things in-store when you get banked with Maya:

n Experience financial prosperity like never before, earning up to 14 percent interest per annum on your Savings when using Maya for transactions. Moreover, recently unveiling the Time Deposit Plus service, Maya guarantees high returns and allows deposits anytime, enabling up to five active accounts concurrently. Enjoy no minimum balance and a low total goal amount of at least P5,000 to start earning up to 6 percent p.a.

n Open a Maya savings account, deposit, and spend P250 to claim your card for free. The global and personalized Maya Card empowers you to shop, dine, subscribe, and pay effortlessly in over 130 million local and global merchant partners. Effortlessly top up your card using Maya Credit for seamless transactions.

n Utilize Maya for savings, spending, investing, and borrowing to earn raffle entries. While growing your savings, swiping your Maya Card, leveraging Maya Credit, paying your bills, buying load, or exploring investment opportunities through Maya Funds, Stocks, and Crypto, each transaction brings you one step closer to being one of the four lucky winners of unlimited flights and jetting off on countless adventures for the entire year.

In its continuous commitment of redefining banking experiences, Maya touts itself as the leading digital bank in the Philippines, offering a range of features designed to empower users on their journey toward prosperity.

More information is available at www.maya.ph or www.mayabank.ph.