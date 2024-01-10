Tokyo Olympian Barbosa in Abra prepping for Paris Games qualifier

TOKYO Olympian Kurt Bryan Barbosa is training in his native Bangued in Abra hoping to be in tip top shape as he bids for a second consecutive Olympic qualification in Paris.

“God willing before January 18, I will be in Manila to join the national team,” Barbosa told BusinessMirror through internet call on Wednesday. “In the meantime, I am here training in my home turf. I pray and hope to become an Olympian again.”

The 24-year-old Barbosa, a three straight Southeast Asian Games champion in men’s -58 kgs, competed in Tokyo 2020 but couldn’t get past the round of 16 where he lost to a world champion from South Korea.

Barbosa and the rest of the national team members have to be in the top six world rankings in their respective weight classes to qualify for Paris.

Otherwise, they have to go through the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament set March 15 and 16 in Tai’an, China, where only the finalists will make it to the July 26 to August 11 Olympics.

“Thank God my condition, health and training are on track,” said Barbosa, whose training under personal coach Glenn Buenafe.

Barbosa’s qualification for Tokyo was something he won’t forget—down 35-44 in the Amman qualifiers in May 2021, he unleashed a buzzer-beating 45-degree to Jordan’s Zaid Al-Hawani to snatch the ticket to Tokyo, where he was the country’s sole representative in taekwondo.

“If that’s going to happen again, I’ll take it as long as I make it again to the Olympics,” Barbosa said. “But I will just have to train and fight smart if ever I’ll get another chance for the qualifiers.”

Philippine Taekwondo Association coaches will decide who goes to China for the qualifier.

Barbosa said he aspires to be on the plane to Tai’an.

“I am around 40-plus in the men’s flyweight ranking, I’m far down,” he said. “So the China Olympic qualification is the only way.”

The other potential Olympic hopeful for taekwondo is

Cambodia Southeast Asian Games -68 kgs gold winner Arven Alcantara, who’s training in California, is also a potential entry in Tai’an.