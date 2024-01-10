Team Ochoa, PSC off to fine starts in preseason tiff

TEAM Ochoa and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) went off to a fine start in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup Preseason Tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday.

Team Ochoa fended off a late run from Team Bonilla to hack out a 61-55 win while the PSC pulled away in the second half to take down Team Catacutan, 74-50, in the preseason tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and serves as a prelude to the return of the scribes’ annual basketball tournament in February.

Cedelf Tupas showed the way for Team Ochoa, firing 25 points—13 he made in the third quarter where his team built enough cushion to weather a last-ditch run from Team Bonilla in the final frame.

Tupas also added seven assists and three rebounds while Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Jonas Terrado provided ample support with a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Jeric Lopez scattered 13 points, six assists and five rebounds while rookie Niel Masoy of The Manila Times had seven points and nine boards.

John Bryan Ulanday of The Philippine Star paced Team Bonilla with 14 points while Christian Jacinto had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Rappler’s Delfin Dioquino chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds.

In the other game, Marco Ayuste and Leo Goboli led PSC’s second half onslaught to break free from a close halftime count of 28-21.

Ayuste and Goboli had 14 points apiece as PSC outscored Team Catacutan, 46-29, in the second half.

Spin.ph’s Reuben Terrado tried to carry the fight for Team Catacutan with 19 points and nine rebounds while Kevin Dela Cruz finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Julio Sampedro contributed 16 points, five rebounds and two steals also in a losing effort.

Team Manicad will debut against Team Ochoa in the second game on Tuesday, while Team Bonilla and Team Catacutan try to barge into the win column in the curtain raiser.