Signing of new taxation law to boost foreign investors’ confidence to do business in Philippines–PCCI

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) expressed hope that the recent passage of the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) law would encourage foreign investors to do business in the Philippines.

In a statement issued by the business group Tuesday, PCCI lauded the signing into law of the Republic Act No. 11976 or the Ease of Paying Taxes, as “this would encourage businesses to file their taxes properly and on time, paving the way for an increased government revenue collection.”

In particular, PCCI President Enunina Mangio expressed hope that the law would encourage foreign investors to do business in the Philippines.

“We need to harmonize and streamline our processes for us to attract investors into the country. Otherwise, we will remain low in the ease of doing business,” she added.

According to PCCI, this law provides “classification” of taxpayers into micro, small, medium and large companies.

It also allows the filing of income tax returns electronically or manually with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) through any authorized agent bank or authorized software provider.

Further, the law eliminates the distinction between documentation and basis of sales of goods and services; and classification of value-added tax (VAT) refund claims into medium and high-risk.

The VAT refunds will be classified into low-medium, and high-risk claims, which are based on the amount of VAT, refund claim, tax compliance history, and frequency of filing of VAT refund claims, among others.

Moreover, an invoice system will be implemented to accelerate VAT refunds. The Act also provides a 180-day period for the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to process general refund claims on erroneous or illegally collected taxes. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/09/off-to-a-good-start-with-eopt-signing-dof-chief/)

While the implementing rules and regulations are yet to be released, the business group said Benedicta Du-Baladad, Director for PCCI’s Tax and Legislative Committee urged the BIR to intensify its information campaign to ensure that more people and companies are aware and informed of the new law.

“We will be holding a series of info and education campaigns in partnership with the BIR to ensure that our members, many of which are small enterprises, are able to use this mechanism,” Du-Baladad said.

In relation to this, PCCI said it has an existing agreement with the BIR in promoting the sharing of knowledge and best practices in taxation policies and regulations to improve the Philippine business tax system through consultations and regular dialogues.

In a statement on Monday, Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said the EOPT Act was signed into law as RA 11976 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last week to modernize the Philippine tax administration and strengthen taxpayer rights.