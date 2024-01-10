SBP all praises for former ED Sonny Barrios

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) sent its deepest appreciation to former Executive Director Renauld “Sonny” Barrios for all he has done for the federation in his almost 13 years of service.

Ever since his appointment under then SBP President Manny V. Pangilinan and Vice President Ricky Vargas, Barrios worked tirelessly to propagate the sport.

He hit the ground running as he was immediately put to work in the hosting of the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.

The event turned out to be a resounding success with the Philippines also ending its 40 year absence from the World Cup due to the silver medal finish of Gilas Pilipinas.

The national team would participate in three straight World Cups and most recently won the Asian Games gold medal for the first time in 61 years.

Besides the men’s basketball program, Barrios also oversaw the meteoric rise of Gilas Pilipinas women while also devoting the same amount of effort to the other pillars of the federation such as the training of coaches, referees and technical officials, the promotion of 3×3 and e-sports, and the investment in grassroots programs all over the country.

Under Barrios’s stint, the SBP also successfully hosted the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup along with multiple windows in the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup Asian Qualifiers, including one in a bubble setup during the pandemic.

His final act in the SBP will leave a lasting legacy in Philippine basketball history as the Event Director of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

“ED Sonny is an institution in Philippine basketball and an integral part of what we’ve built in the SBP,” SBP President Al Panlilio said. “He was working in basketball in different capacities for more than three decades and that kind of experience was invaluable to helping the federation reach new heights.”

“He is a calming presence during difficult times and a devout supporter of every single player who wore our country’s colors,” he said. “He is also a valued member of the international basketball community, well respected by his peers all over the world.”

Panlilio added: “Although we will certainly miss his presence on a day-to-day capacity, we know he will always be there when we need his advice. The SBP wishes him the best of health. He’ll always be part of the SBP family.”