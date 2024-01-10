Prayers for good health, thanksgiving: ‘Traslacion’ 2024 reaches 6-million devotees after three-year hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, the Black Nazarene carriage has officially returned on the streets of Manila on Tuesday with around 6 million people following behind as a practice of their Catholic faith.

Earlier in December last year, Nazareno spokesperson Fr. Hans Magdurulang said around 22 million devotees were expected to take part in the procession, based on the crowd estimate in 2020, the last time the procession was held.

The procession was put on halt for three years—2021, 2022, and 2023—due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tradition is a yearly practice in the Catholic faith, celebrating Señor Nazareno.

The procession began at 4:45 in the morning, with the image of the Black Nazarene departing from the Quirino Grandstand—on its way to Quiapo Church.

As of 10 a.m., the Quiapo Church Command Post reported that the crowd estimate in the procession is about 1,008,000. Meanwhile, at the Quiapo Church, 60,500 people were recorded.

In the succeeding hours, about 500,000 people counted in during the procession as reported by Quiapo Church authorities.

Other provinces and cities outside Metro Manila also joined in with the tradition, having their own masses and procession as part of the Black Nazarene rites.

These devotees came for the mass and the procession, with prayers in mind, carrying the faith that it would be answered.

Such as the case of Mae, 27, who has been a devotee for six years now. She did not ask much, for all she prayed for was good health for her and her family.

Asked about her observations in this year’s procession, she noticed that the people are more “eager” than before.

“Sobrang sabik po ng mga tao sa Nazareno [The people are very eager for the Nazareno rites],” she noted.

Ruth, 43, who has been a devotee since the early 2000s, issued a similar comment, claiming that this year’s Traslacion is more notable because it happened after years without the procession.

“Siguro dahil matagal nang walang prosesyon, mas matindi ang pagdalo ng mga deboto. [Maybe because it has been so long without the procession, the arrival of devotees is more intense],” said Ruth.

This year, Ruth has prayed for financial stability, stating that the past few years during the pandemic has been a struggle for her family. She also came to show thanksgiving as her family is healthy and well.

The prayers of Mae and Ruth capture well what fellow devotee Carlo, 34, said about the meaning of being Nazareno’s faithful.

What does it mean to be a devotee? Carlo answered: “Pasasalamat sa buhay… [at] paghingi ng tawad sa mga pagkukulang natin, tapos paghingi ng gabay. [Thanksgiving for life and asking for forgiveness for our shortcoming, and asking for guidance].”

Carlo has been a devotee since 2009, and asked for his child’s good health this year.

The prayers of the devotees are heard by Señor Nazareno, said Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula at the midnight mass in Quirino Grandstand.

“Nakikita niya ang pagtitiis ng may sakit. Nakikita niya ang pagod ng mga manggagawa. Nakikita niya ang pagsisikap ng mga mahihirap. Nakikita niya ang sakripisyo ng mga tapat na lider at lingkod bayan. Nakikita niya ang pangungulila ng mga OFW at mga pag-aalala nila para sa mga mahal nila sa buhay,” said the Manila Archbishop.

[He sees the forbearance of the ill… the workers’ fatigue…the efforts of the poor…honest leaders and public servants’ sacrifices…the yearning of OFWs and their families’ worries]

“Walang karanasan ng tao na hindi nakikita at nauunawaan ng Poong Hesus Nazareno,” said Advincula.

