PHL hopes PJEPA review will widen access to Japan

THE Philippines is hoping to conclude the general review of the free trade agreement with Japan, including improving market access by lowering tariffs on tropical fruit exports to Japan, among others.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Allan B. Gepty told reporters last week that the general review for the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA) is ongoing.

“But we are really advocating and pushing for Japan to fast-track the general review and the pending issues and other interests that we would like to be covered under the treaty…to be concluded already,” Gepty told reporters at a recent briefing.

While he did not divulge the “many issues and elements” that the Philippines intends to cover with respect to the trade agreement, the country’s trade negotiator said the Philippines has offensive interest in bananas.

“One of our priorities is the market access of bananas. Our producers are lobbying to improve their market access to bananas. And that includes also other tropical fruits which we are constantly advocating to be further improved,” Gepty said.

On Monday, Agriculture Secretary Tiu Laurel Jr. said in a statement that Manila looks at the review of PJEPA as a good initial opportunity “to discuss the Philippines’s appeal for lower tariff on bananas.”

Under PJEPA, the tariff on Philippine banana is set at 8 percent from April 1 to September 30, and then increased to 18 percent for imports between October 1 and March 31, DA said.

The DA is also seeking to revive the Japanese market for Philippine mangoes, the export of which had declined sharply since Japan adopted in 2011 stricter sanitary and photosanitary standards, especially the maximum residue limit.

Meanwhile, Gepty noted that for Japan’s part, it has an offensive interest in industrial goods such as automotive products, which includes auto parts.

Asked about Japan’s concession on automotive products, Gepty said, partly in Filipino, “As always, they expect that if possible, to have zero for the positive tariff lines.”

The Philippines, Gepty explained, has a similar track, wishing to have zero rates for those covered by its offensive interest, “but it depends on the outcome of the negotiation.” Sometimes one’s “landing zone is either [you have] a timeline, a reduction, or sometimes it all depends on the sensitivity of the product—it will end up [still] positive [but] very minimal.”

The PJEPA is the first bilateral free trade agreement of the Philippines. It was signed in Helsinki, Finland by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on September 9,2006. The Philippine Senate concurred with the ratification of the PJEPA on October 8, 2008 and the Agreement officially entered into force on December 11,2008.

The PJEPA covers, among others, trade in goods, trade in services, investments, movement of natural persons (MNP), intellectual property (IP), government procurement (GP), competition, and improvement of business environment (IBE).

According to Article 161 of the PJEPA, the Philippines and Japan shall undertake a General Review of the Agreement and its implementation and operation in 2011 and every five years thereafter, unless otherwise agreed by both parties.

According to DA, Japan is the second largest market for Philippine agri-food exports, enjoying a trade surplus of US$824 million in 2022.

At the end of the third quarter in 2023, Philippine agricultural trade with Japan posted a US$596.4-million surplus in favor of the Philippines, DA noted.