PHL honorary consul visits 17 OFW seafarers held in Yemen

THE Philippine honorary consul in Sana’a has been given consular access to the 17 Filipino seafarers who are being held by Houthis off the coast of Yemen.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said based on the visit, the Filipino crew of MV Galaxy Leader are being “treated well and in good health.”

Philippine Honorary Consul Mohammed Saleh Al Jamal told the BusinessMirror that he boarded the MV Galaxy Leader on January 1.

“I met all the 17 Filipinos. They are good. They are given food, drinks, magazines, everything. They are healthy, they are treated like guests,” Al Jamal said.

He said the Houthi-led government has even offered them to stay in a four-star hotel.

“But they ([OFWs] don’t want to stay in the hotel. They said they are more comfortable to stay inside their ship,” Al Jamal added.

The Houthis who control the capital Sana’a had earlier claimed responsibility for taking over MV Galaxy Leader, saying the ship is owned by an Israeli tycoon.

Houthis said all Israeli ships plying the Red Sea would be the target of its military operation as a way to support the Palestinians in their cause against Israel.

The Bahamas-registered vehicle carrier was passing the Red Sea last November when armed men boarded their ship and took all the 25 crew.

Al Jamal said all the 17 Filipino crew have been allowed to contact their families in the Philippines once a week.

The DFA is coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers and the manning agency on extending more provisions and welfare assistance for the seafarers.

The honorary consulate said he is now asking the help of the Philippine Embassy in Qatar and Oman to negotiate for the early release of the seafarers.

Qatar and Oman, he said, are hosting some key leaders of Hamas. They are hoping the Hamas would also convince the Houthis to release the Filipino seafarers.