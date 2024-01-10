PHL factory growth faster at 1.9% in November–PSA

THE country’s manufacturing sector posted growth of 1.9 percent in November 2023, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (Missi), the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) in November 2023 was faster than the annual growth rate of 1.5 percent in October 2023.

However, the sector’s November 2023 performance was slower than the 6.4 percent rate posted in November 2022.

“The higher annual growth of the VoPI in November 2023 was mainly brought about by the same top three industry divisions that contributed to the higher annual rate of VaPI during the period,” the PSA said.

The data showed the manufacture of beverages posted a decline of 11.6 percent. However, this improved from the 34.4-percent decline in October 2023.

The PSA also said the manufacture of transport equipment saw a 17.1- percent annual increase, from 5.8 percent annual increment in October 2023.

The manufacture of chemical and chemical products posted a 2.4 percent annual drop from 10.9 percent annual decline in October 2023.

“Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, six registered year-on-year increases in November 2023. In contrast, 13 industry divisions posted annual declines during the period,” PSA said.

“The highest annual drop was observed in manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical at 27 percent,” it added.

VoPI for food

Meanwhile, the VoPI for manufacture of food products registered an annual drop of 5.0 percent in November 2023.

This was slower compared to its annual decline of 5.7 percent in October 2023. In November 2022, VoPI for manufacture of food products recorded an annual increase of 7.7 percent.

The slower annual decrease of VoPI in the manufacture of food products in November 2023 was driven by the slower annual decrease in the manufacture of other food products industry group at 6.8 percent during the month from 23.9-percent annual decrement in the previous month.

Other contributors to the slower year-on-year decrease of VoPI for manufacture of food products were the slower annual decline noted in manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats at 15.1 percent in November 2023.

PSA said the annual decrease of 32.6 percent in the previous month, and the annual increase noted in the processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and mollusks at 1.1 percent in November 2023 from an annual decline of 4.5 percent in the previous month.



Capacity utilization rate

Meanwhile, PSA data showed the average capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing section in November 2023 was reported at 74.8 percent from 74.3 percent in the previous month.

All industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 60 percent during the month.

The top three industry divisions in terms of reported capacity utilization rate were manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical at 80.8 percent.

The manufacture of transport equipment reached 80.8 percent and manufacture of rubber and plastic products, 79.9 percent.

“The proportion of establishments that operated at full capacity (90 percent to 100 percent) was 24.2 percent of the total number of responding establishments. Meanwhile, 41.5 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, and 34.4 percent operated below 70 percent capacity,” PSA said.

The Missi report is the Production Index and Net Sales Index. It continues to monitor the production, net sales, inventories, and capacity utilization of selected manufacturing establishments to provide flash indicators on the performance of the manufacturing sector.