Mla asks Jakarta anew for clemency for OFW on death row Veloso

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has asked his Indonesian counterpart, Retno L.P. Marsudi, to have his government spare Filipino domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso from the death penalty.

Manalo said he raised this during his bilateral meeting with Marsudi prior to the 7th Philippines-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

In 2010, the Indonesian court convicted Veloso for bringing 2.6 kilo-grams of cocaine in her luggage. She was sentenced to death and was about to be executed when then President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono granted her and other drug convicts temporary reprieve.

The Philippine government had strongly lobbied Jakarta for her to be allowed to testify against the human traffickers who set her up for a non-existent job and provided the luggage with the secret compartment holding the drugs. Jakarta at that time held off the execution on the expectation that a successful prosecution of the case against the illegal recruiters would help both countries nail the international drug syndicate preying on jobseekers.

However, when President Joko Widodo took office, he recalled the presidential reprieve and resumed death sentences on drug suspects.

“It’s always been our position for the Indonesian government to grant clemency (to Veloso) and it’s up to their government to decide,” Manalo told reporters in a brief side interview.

Veloso claimed she was not aware that she was bringing illicit drugs when a recruiter asked her to bring a luggage to Indonesia. However, the court was not convinced she had no prior knowledge that she had drugs in her possession when she entered Indonesia.

Manalo said he updated Minister Marsudi about the case filed by the Department of Justice against the recruiters of Veloso.

Asked if President Marcos Jr. will raise this again during his bilateral meeting with President Widodo on Wednesday, Manalo replied that he does not want to preempt what President Marcos would like to discuss.

Widodo is expected to arrive Tuesday night in Manila for a three-day official visit.

JCBC Meeting

The two foreign ministers co-chaired the JCBC, the primary dialogue mechanism to enhance bilateral cooperation between Manila and Jakarta.

Both sides reviewed the five-year plan of action to implement ways to improve cooperation on political and security; border issues; regional and global issues; economic cooperation; sociocultural and people-to-people exchange; and judicial and consular matters.

“We committed to continue implementing our Plan of Action towards further elevating our bilateral relations to new heights, especially as we mark the 75th Anniversary of Philippines-Indonesia Diplomatic Relations this year,” Secretary Manalo said in a press conference following the JCBC.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the South China Sea, the situation in Myanmar, and in the Middle East, among others.

“Our time-honored partnership has positively evolved in a way that enables us to address the many developments through the years in our bilateral relationship, as well as the changing regional and global landscapes. I have no doubt that through the JCBC, the Philippines and Indonesia will achieve much more success in the future,” according to Secretary Manalo.