MCFASolver bounced back with a vengeance for the New Year, holding off San Miguel Beer, 19-17, to emerge Leg 2 champion of the Philippine Basketball Association 3×3 Third Conference Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The Tech Centrale outscored the Beermen 6-1, to peel off from a tight 11-all contest and take a 17-12 lead, before surviving a late charge by their opponent and win the top purse of P100,000.

Brandon Ramirez outdueled Ken Bono in the battle of the bigs, finishing with nine points and four rebounds in leading MCFASolver to their second leg championship this season.

The victory also avenged the team’s loss to Meralco in the Leg 1 finals just before 2023 came to an end.

Louie Vigil contributed seven points, while Terrence Tumalip and Yutien Andrada round out the scoring for the team of coach Anton Altamirano.

San Miguel made it an unlikely finals duel with MCFASolver after ousting Blackwater in the semis, 21-16, as upsets marred the quarterfinals of the knockout stage with losses by perennial contenders Meralco and TNT.

The Beermen were led by Pao Javelona with six points as they took home P50,000 for placing runner up for the second time this season since the opening leg of the First Conference.

San Miguel though, battled its way back from a five-point deficit and threatened at 18-17 with seven seconds remaining.

The Beermen even had a chance to send the game into overtime after Vigil missed the second of his two free throws for a two-point MCFASolver lead.

But Javelona missed the potential game-tying deuce as Vigil grabbed the rebound to secure the win for Tech Centrale.

Meanwhile, Tonino Gonzaga fired 10 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field to power Cavitex past a hard-fighting Blackwater side, 20-19, in the battle for third place.

The Braves won P30,000 as they made up for their 21-19 loss to the Tech Centrale in the semifinals.