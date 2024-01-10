LTFRB: Co-ops pick modern jeepney models

THE decision on the procurement of modern jeepney models will rest solely with the cooperatives and operators, not the government. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) made this clear on Tuesday as the agency chairman, Teofilo Guadiz III, said it comes as part of the ongoing Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

He emphasized the agency’s non-involvement in the decision-making process regarding the selection of jeepney units and manufacturers.

“The choice and purchase of modern jeepneys are up to the cooperatives. The government has no say on which unit they buy or from which country it originates,” Guadiz explained, highlighting the autonomy granted to jeepney cooperatives.

Guadiz noted that cooperatives have the freedom to source their vehicles from a range of manufacturers, whether local, from Japan, China, or other countries.

He said the government “will not meddle in this process and [it] should be fully handled by the cooperatives.”

“They can buy locally-made, from Japan, China, or any other country. It’s entirely up to the cooperatives, not the government,” he asserted. “We also ensure that the primary aspect to consider in shifting to modern jeepneys is the safety and roadworthiness of the new jeepney units to provide better service to the commuters.”

Additionally, the LTFRB clarified that transportation cooperatives possess the liberty to select from Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-approved manufacturers that comply with the Philippine National Standards.

“The DTI provides a list of manufacturers who meet the Philippine National Standards. The decision on whom to choose rests entirely with them. It’s their call. They have full autonomy,” said Guadiz.

Currently, the Philippines has 32 models of modern jeepneys in operation, comprising both locally manufactured and assembled units.

The PUVMP, initiated by the Philippine government in 2017, aims to overhaul the nation’s public transportation system, particularly focusing on jeepneys, the backbone of public transit in the Philippines.

The PUVMP aims to modernize and unify the fragmented public utility vehicle industry, emphasizing the replacement of older vehicles with those meeting Euro 4 emissions standards.

The program’s objectives include changing the franchising system, introducing new routes, and providing education to drivers.

The program was fully implemented on January 1, after the government sat firm on its deadline for industry consolidation last December 31.

Commuter groups and networks and driver organizations have called on the government to delay the implementation of the program, as this will result in a significant loss in transport supply, which they argue has already been insufficient to meet the current demand.