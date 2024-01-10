Libanan says lack of roadmap may have led to discontinuation of SHS programs in SUCs

The controversy hounding the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) discontinuation of the senior high school (SHS) program in state universities and colleges (SUC) reveals a significant absence of a well-defined roadmap, according to House Minority Leader and 4Ps party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan.

Libanan emphasized the need for CHED to establish a clear roadmap that outlines the desired outcomes and the necessary steps to achieve them.

“It has become apparent that the CHED, from the start, never had a roadmap with respect to the SHS programs of SUCs,” Libanan pointed out.

“They should have drawn up a clear roadmap defining the desired outcome and outlining the steps needed to get there,” he added.

Several members of Congress have criticized CHED for mandating SUCs to terminate their SHS programs. CHED’s justification revolves around the need for a legal basis and funding to sustain these programs.

Libanan, however, pointed out that many SUCs already operate as autonomous institutions with independent control over their academic programs.

“There are also SUCs, particularly those in the provinces, that might deem it necessary to have their own ‘feeder’ SHS programs to supply them with high school graduates for specific college courses,” Libanan said.

“If this is a question of funding, we must also stress that Congress still enjoys the prerogative to provide appropriations on a case-to-case basis,” Libanan said, adding that the subsidy for every SUC is itemized in the annual budget.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers earlier accused CHED officials of creating another problem for the education sector and overly focusing on minor technicalities.

Barbers said that CHED should be helping out the Department of Education (DepEd) by sustaining the SHS program in SUCs.

The Makabayan bloc filed House Resolution 1533, initiating an inquiry into the recent directives from the DepEd and the CHED regarding the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers In Private Education (GASTPE) program.

The resolution aims to scrutinize these issuances in the context of ensuring the right to access quality education.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro emphasized the government’s lapse during the transition period, citing its failure to conduct comprehensive consultations with stakeholders before unilaterally discontinuing subsidies for affected students.