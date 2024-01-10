Lender’s AI, analytics technology catch fraud

BY using a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and graph analytics, the Union Bank of the Philippines (PSE: UBP) detected fraudulent transactions.

UBP data scientist Abigail A. Antenor said last Tuesday the new method the lender tested showed that 19 percent more fraudulent transactions were detected by applying fraud indicators to include second and third degrees, with 80 percent saved for the turnaround time.

Antenor said the breakthrough is timely, as fraudsters are continuously becoming more innovative in executing attacks, especially those directed at banking systems and their customers.

“With this, we have further proven that AI can significantly augment our ability to spot patterns in transaction flows, detect malicious activities, and prioritize suspicious accounts for further investigation,” said Adrienne G. Heinreich, head of UBP’s AI Center of Excellence.

Developed by Heinreich’s team, the new method provided “nuanced insights into fraud, which can potentially improve systems to effectively mitigate financial risks and enhance decision-making processes, making them more accurate, faster, and efficient,” Antenor said.

She explained the lender used graph analytics to scrutinize the intricate relationships between transactions.

For instance, fraudsters often involve intermediary accounts to secretly facilitate money laundering across a network. By expanding their analysis to three degrees of connection instead of just the first degree, the bank has minimized the risks associated with different fraudulent activities.

“Examining the influence of an account within a network is one pattern we seek to identify. The technique we employed to assess this is by measuring its centrality,” Antenor said.

She added that the approach enabled the bank to quantify the number of connections associated with each account, identify those acting as middlemen, and evaluate their proximity to other accounts to determine the speed of fund transfers. Subsequently, they studied how these measures correlate with fraud in different degrees of connection previously mentioned, to determine which indicator is most relevant in those scenarios.