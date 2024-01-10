Jane Street scores $7 billion trading haul during market swings

Jane Street Group LLC reeled in $7.3 billion of net trading revenue in the first nine months of last year, as the proprietary trading giant benefited from market swings and an expansion of its products.

The figures—disclosed to investors as part of a debt deal—also showed the company expected to generate $3 billion to $3.5 billion of net trading revenue in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter. That would bring it close to the $10.7 billion it made in the full year of 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A potent mix of recession fears, interest-rate hikes and geopolitical events have periodically sent convulsions through markets, helping deliver windfalls at Wall Street’s biggest financial firms. Jane Street—which uses technology and algorithms to capture and profit from tiny differences in prices—has also benefited after the firm expanded into different asset classes, now making markets in everything from exchange traded funds, stocks and currencies to derivatives and bonds.

The company didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment through a representative.

Trading firms saw revenue slide in early 2023 as volatility eased, but then market swings picked up steam as the year went on. Rival Citadel Securities—the market-making arm of billionaire Ken Griffin’s empire— generated a record $7.5 billion of revenue in 2022, and also experienced a slowdown in the first half of 2023.

Trading dominance

Jane Street’s results help underscore its status as one of the most dominant forces in trading, even though its numbers are smaller than those of Wall Street’s largest banks. The firms have capitalized on market mayhem—like that sparked by the global pandemic—and with its experience in hard-to-price bonds, Jane Street has benefited particularly. Founded in 2000, the firm transacts on exchanges in the US, Europe and Asia, and trades directly with big institutions.

Jane Street is also one of a select group of firms that can create new shares of ETFs, working with the companies that issue them. It recently emerged as the broker of choice for issuers of proposed exchange-traded funds that aim to invest directly in Bitcoin—which are awaiting approval from US regulators. Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, learned how to trade at Jane Street.

The firm’s total trading revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 was more than $15 billion, after accounting for dividends and interest among other items, the people said.

It also delivered about $4.9 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during that period, compared to $7.9 billion for the full year 2022, according to the people. Jane Street estimated fourth quarter Ebitda in the $2.2 billion to $2.7 billion range, which would put the full-year figure around $7.1 billion to $7.6 billion, less than the year prior.

The company has faced other headwinds. Jane Street pulled back from trading digital assets in the US amid a regulator crackdown on the industry, Bloomberg reported in May last year. It was also among trading firms questioned by US prosecutors in a probe of the failed TerraUSD stablecoin project. It hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, and inquiries don’t necessarily mean that charges will be brought.

Debt deal

Proprietary trading shops like Jane Street are notoriously secretive—and their financial results often trickle through as they seek loans to fund their operations. The company on Monday launched a deal to reprice an existing $2.38 billion leveraged loan, aiming to lower the debt’s interest rate and increase its size by $300 million. The firm has roughly $4.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet, which would increase to $4.5 billion after the transaction, the people familiar said. Investors have until Thursday to submit their orders.

Debt investors have typically been fans of the company because it profits during volatile periods. On Monday, Moody’s Investors Service noted the company’s “strong partnership culture, operational risk management framework and key executives’ high level of involvement in control and management oversight through a period of significant growth.”