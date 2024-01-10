Israel Embassy launches Jerusalem Learning Resource Center in Taguig

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines unveiled the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center at Bagong Tanyag Elementary School (BTES)—Annex A. This project is part of the Embassy’s support in the recent Brigada Eskwela 2023 of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines Ilan Fluss personally visited the school for the official turnover of the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center. “Named after the heart of Israel which is Jerusalem, our capital, this library is a humble donation and an unwavering commitment we share towards nurturing the minds of the future generation,” Ambassador Fluss said. “This center is our contribution to Brigada Eskwela 2023 and we look forward to participating and contributing to future initiatives and opportunities in the education center,” Ambassador Fluss explained.

A vacant space in BTES-A was transformed into a library that signifies the strong bond of friendship between Israel and the Philippines. The library is filled with educational materials, a TV set, water dispenser, fans, bean bags and tables, and other amenities to make learning comfortable and exciting for the pupils of BTES. Around 2,000 students are currently enrolled in BTES and they will have free access to the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center.

In a message delivered by Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, through her representative Councilor Jomil Bryan Serna, the mayor said, “This remarkable initiative, made possible through the sponsorship of the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, is truly a blessing for our community and sets a positive tone for the year ahead. It will serve as a hub for knowledge, lifelong learning, and community engagement. This also reflects Israel’s belief in the transformative power of education, a sentiment that resonates with the values of our city. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of Israel for their kind deeds and dedication in providing our students with this invaluable learning resource.”

Ambassador Fluss and Councilor Serna also entertained the kids by reading the story of David and Goliath inside the library.

Despite the ongoing challenges faced by Israel against Hamas, Israel is committed to strengthening its relations with the Philippines. Ambassador Fluss thanked the Philippines for standing in solidarity with Israel since the horrific events on October 7th. He also called on Filipinos to support the call to bring back home the 132 hostages still kept in Gaza by Hamas.

The unveiling ceremony of the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center held on January 9 was attended by the city government representatives, local government unit officials, and BTES faculty members, parents, and pupils.