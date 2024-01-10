Irony: Rice pricier in areas with higher poverty rates

WHOLESALE rice prices were high in regions that recorded poverty rates above the national average, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said wholesale regular milled rice prices nationwide averaged P45.83 per kilo. This was a 30.8-percent year-on-year growth rate.

The highest was in Central Visayas at P54.21 per kilo. The poverty rate in the region was at 31 percent in the first semester of 2023, higher than the 22.4 percent national average.

Other regions that recorded high regular milled rice prices were the Davao region and Bicol region that saw wholesale prices average P49.06 per kilo and P48.43 per kilo.

Poverty incidence in the Davao region was at 27.2 percent and in Bicol region at 32.9 percent in the first six months of 2023.

Wholesale regular milled rice prices in Central Visayas posted a 40.9- percent increase in December 2023; Davao region, 44.7 percent; and Bicol region, 33.9 percent.

Meanwhile, wholesale well-milled rice prices averaged P49.11 per kilo nationwide. The region that recorded the highest cost was also Central Visayas at P57.15 per kilo, which marked a 39.6-percent year-on-year growth.

This was followed by four regions with an average of above P51 per kilo. These regions were Davao, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bicol region where the price averaged P51.59 per kilo; P51.39 per kilo; P51.26 per kilo; and P51.08 per kilo, respectively.

In terms of poverty incidence, Eastern Visayas had a poverty rate of 33.7 percent while Zamboanga Peninsula had a poverty incidence of 38.2 percent in the first semester of 2023.

Meanwhile, wholesale rice premium prices averaged P53.23 per kilo. This marked a 27.2-percent year-on-year growth in 2023.

The data showed premium rice prices were highest in Central Visayas and averaged P59.72 per kilo; followed by Bicol region at P56.96 per kilo; Zamboanga Peninsula, P53.96 per kilo; and Cagayan Valley, P53.10 per kilo.

The PSA data also showed that wholesale special rice prices averaged P54.14 per kilo. This marked a 17.4-percent year-on-year growth.

Eastern Visayas recorded the highest average wholesale premium rice prices at P58 per kilo, followed by Cagayan Valley at P57.85 per kilo; and National Capital Region at P56.04 per kilo.

PSA said the monthly data on the wholesale selling prices for agricultural commodities are obtained from the results of the Wholesale Selling Price Survey conducted every week of the reference month.

Wholesale price refers to the price of commodity transacted in bulk for further resale or processing. It is the actual “spot” transaction price received usually by the wholesalers, distributors or marketing agents for large lots but net of discounts, allowances, and rebates.