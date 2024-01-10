House starts probe into issues plaguing PUVMP

The House Committee on Transportation will begin its inquiry into the reported controversies surrounding the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) initiated by the previous administration today, Wednesday.

Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop, who chairs the House Committee on Transportation, said this initiative comes in response to the directive from Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, who instructed the committee to ascertain the validity of corruption allegations in the PUVMP based on reports reaching his office.

“We are responding to the directive of Speaker Romualdez to investigate these very serious allegations. We will just get the consensus of members of the committee so we can start our hearings by Wednesday,” Acop said.

“We cannot allow corruption to take root in the implementation of the modernization program. If we are to proceed with the modernization of our PUVs [public utility vehicles], we must make sure there is not even a whiff of irregularity,” he added.

Even in the absence of a resolution or privilege speech specifically calling for an inquiry, Acop mentioned that they would proceed under Section 2 of the House Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation. This section grants committees the authority to initiate inquiries within their jurisdiction through a majority vote with prior authorization from the Committee on Rules.

Romualdez had previously referred to reports indicating potential collaboration between current and previous transport officials in negotiations for the importation of modern jeepney units to replace older ones.

Additionally, he urged the Department of Transportation to conduct a comprehensive review and extend the program, which mandates jeepney operators and drivers to join or form transport cooperatives.