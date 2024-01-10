Go welcomes allocation of addl budget for MinDA, CDA and NYC

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has successfully pushed for considerable amendments to the national budget to bolster various developmental programs nationwide particularly to benefit the youth, cooperatives, and Mindanao.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, his recent efforts have led to substantial financial allocations to three key agencies: the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the Cooperative Development Authority, and the National Youth Commission.

According to Go, these amendments reflect his commitment to addressing the diverse needs of these sectors that are crucial to economic recovery and progress.

Through Go’s initiative, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) was granted a P10 million allocation intended to Strengthening Indigenous People in Mindanao (STIP-Mindanao) Program.

This program is designed to empower the indigenous communities in Mindanao, providing them with the necessary resources and support to preserve their culture and improve their living standards. The STIP-Mindanao Program is expected to be pivotal in fostering social inclusivity and cultural preservation.

“Mindanao holds a special place in our hearts, and we must continue to support initiatives that promote the welfare and empowerment of our Indigenous Peoples in the region,” Go, ex-officio member of the MinDA Board of Directors, said.

“The STIP-Mindanao Program is a vital step in this direction, and I firmly believe that increasing its budget allocation will significantly enhance the lives and opportunities of our Indigenous communities,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Senator Go pushed for an additional P20 million for the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) to strengthen government support for the cooperative sector.

This budget is allocated for the Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which aims to provide financial assistance and capacity-building initiatives for qualifed cooperatives throughout the Philippines.

Go explained, “This program is seen as a critical step in enhancing the skills and competencies of cooperative members, thereby contributing to the country’s overall economic development.”

It can be recalled that Go co-authored Senate Bill No. 1855, which became Republic Act No. 11535, signed into law by former president Duterte in 2021.

Go also supported a P5 million budget amendment for the National Youth Commission (NYC) dedicated to the Philippine Youth Development Plan Advocacy Project, a program designed to engage and empower young Filipinos into community leaders.