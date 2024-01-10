Go prioritizes health towards more inclusive development    

The story of Marilou Vizcayno, a 40-year-old single mother from Caloocan City, highlights the impact of the Malasakit Center program, an initiative spearheaded by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, which seeks to consolidate and streamline access to medical assistance from various government agencies, providing a one-stop shop for Filipinos in need of financial support for health care.

Marilou, living in Barangay Santa Quiteria, Caloocan City, narrated the challenges she faced after the birth of her daughter, Francheska Ann or “Iska,” 10, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

The journey began with uncertainty and fear. “No’ng ipinanganak ko po siya, unang kita ko po sa kanya, parang sabi ko,‘may something’,” Marilou recalled, indicating her initial intuition about her daughter’s condition.

The confirmation of Down Syndrome was a turning point for Marilou, who already faced the challenges of being a solo parent.

“Syempre, kinabahan, natakot na… iniisip ko kung may nagawa ba akong mali,” she expressed, articulating the common concerns of any parent in her situation.

The Malasakit Center at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City became an essential source of hope for Marilou, offering much-needed support for her daughter’s regular checkups and medical needs.

“Ngayon kasi, narinig ko ‘yung about sa Malasakit Center,” she said, explaining her decision to transfer to the hospital with a Malasakit Center. The center provided medical and financial relief, which is essential for parents like Marilou.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in covering their hospital expenses and reducing costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around 10 million Filipinos.

For many Filipino families, the cost of health care can be a daunting barrier. Marilou’s story is a testament to this struggle, “Mahirap po, hindi po alam kung saan po tatakbo,” she admitted, reflecting on the difficulties faced without the support of Malasakit Centers.

“Maraming salamat po kay Sir Bong Go dahil may mga ganyang malalapitan po gaya ng itinaguyod ninyong Malasakit [Center],” she added.

The story of Marilou and Iska is one among many, symbolizing the broader impact of Malasakit Centers across the Philippines. It is a narrative of hope, resilience, and the power of concerted government action to make health care accessible and affordable for every Filipino, especially those in dire need.