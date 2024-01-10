Ending 2023 Strong: MOVE IT Honors Hard Work of Rider-Partners

Recognizing the pivotal role of its rider-partners in the milestones it achieved in 2023, homegrown motorcycle taxi company MOVE IT celebrated the hard work and dedication of its partner community during the MOVE IT Year-End Festival. Drawing a gathering of thousands of MOVE IT rider-partners, the celebration honored the shared successes and dedication within the MOVE IT community.

“Nakagagalak ng puso na makasama namin ang aming mga libo-libong tapat at masisispag na rider-partners sa MOVE IT Year-End Festival 2023. Naisasakatuparan ng MOVE IT ang pangako nitong magbigay ng ligtas, maasahan, at murang rides sa mga komyuter dahil sa ‘di matatawarang serbisyo ng aming mga rider-partners sa kanilang mga pasahero. Kami ay buong pusong nagpapasalamat sa Tropang Malupet. Kayo ang inspirasyon namin upang mas pagsumikapan pa ang pagpapaganda ng ating serbisyo sa bawat mananakay,” MOVE IT General Manager Wayne Jacinto shares.

The MOVE IT Year-End Festival 2023 not only marks a festive culmination but also serves as a tribute to the myriad milestones achieved by the company throughout the year. Delivering on its commitment to safety, reliability, honesty, and affordability, MOVE IT continues to win the trust of Filipino commuters as attested to by various independent polls and positive social media engagement.

Recent independent polls conducted within the ‘Commuters of the Philippines’ Facebook community indicate that MOVE IT consistently garners positive feedback from the public, establishing itself as a trusted and reliable motorcycle taxi option.

MOVE IT is also proud to have introduced programs aimed at transforming informal riders into professional moto-taxi providers. Jacinto affirms that MOVE IT will continue its consultative forum series with habal-habal leaders in 2024, while also expanding programs like the ‘Habal-Habal to Legal’ initiative, which provides comprehensive guidance and support to habal-habal riders applying into the platform. “Ang pangako natin sa gobyerno na maging kanilang katuwang sa pagprofessionalize ng habal-habal ay patuloy nating tutugunan ngayong taon sa pamamagitan ng ating mga kasalukuyang programa at iilan pa na aming pinaghahandaang ilunsad sa 2024,” Jacinto notes.