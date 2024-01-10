Driver of cop linked to missing Batangas beauty queen yields

The driver of the police officer implicated in the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon in Batangas province last year surrendered to authorities on Tuesday for safety reasons.

In a report, Maj. Domingo Ballesteros, acting chief of the Balayan police, said 33-year-old Jeffrey Magpantay personally appeared at the station, accompanied by his live-in partner.

Magpantay turned himself in for preventive custody while facing charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention, Ballesteros said.

The driver said he would feel safe under police custody.

Magpantay is the driver of Maj. Allan de Castro, the prime suspect in the case.

Ballesteros said Magpantay did not admit involvement in Camilon’s disappearance.

“He voluntarily submitted himself (for investigation). If there will be an investigation, he will be available. He is not hiding, he is willing [to cooperate regarding the case],” Ballesteros said.

De Castro is under PNP restrictive custody after being implicated in the disappearance of Camilon.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group -Calabarzon filed a case of kidnapping against de Castro, Magpantay and two John Does before the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, which held three preliminary investigations in December.

In a phone interview, Ballesteros admitted that they have no legal grounds to arrest Magpantay as the case is still in the preliminary investigation stage and there is no arrest warrant yet.

“He submitted himself for investigation…He wants to be in the custody of the PNP for his own safety. We are not restricting or preventing him from leaving,” he added.

Camilon, a teacher in Tuy town, was last seen alive in October at a mall in nearby Lemery.

She last made contact with her family when she called up to say she was in Bauan and was going to a meeting in Batangas City.

