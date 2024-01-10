DOJ recommends filing of ‘terrorism’ raps vs 11 Reds over ambush of Army troops in Mindoro

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended the filing of criminal charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 against 11 suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) for their alleged involvement in last year’s ambush of Philippine Army soldiers in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

The accused were identified as Jovito Marquez, Antonio Baculo, Sonny Rogelio, Veginia Terrobias, Lena Gumpad, Job Abednego David, Jessie M. Almoguera, Reina Grace, Bethro Erardo Zapra Jr., Daisylyn Castillo Malucon, and Yvaan Copuz Zuniga.

The Justice department said the accused’s main objective was to kill the government troops with the use of high-powered firearms and improvised explosive devices.

The incident happened on May 30, 2023 in Barangay Malisbong, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

“The attack which resulted with no casualties among the Army personnel, has been characterized by investigating prosecutors as an act of terrorism,” the DOJ said.

“The intent behind the ambush was deemed to cause death, serious injury, and to instill a widespread atmosphere of fear, thereby destabilizing the fundamental political, economic, and social structure of the Philippines,” it added.

However, the DOJ said, investigating prosecutors found no probable cause to charge the accused with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

They also dismissed the complaint for war crimes under Republic Act 9851 (An Act Defining and Penalizing Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity…) against the accused due to insufficient evidence.

The military reported that two NPA members were killed during their encounter with the soldiers from the 68th Infantry Battalion who were then conducting focused military operations in the area.