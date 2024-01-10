DFA chief unaware of reported presence of ICC probers in PHL

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Tuesday he is unaware if International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors have entered the country to probe alleged extrajudicial killings during the administration of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) chief said he just heard “rumors” that ICC probers have started investigating Duterte’s anti-drug campaign that allegedly killed thousands of drug suspects.

“I don’t know if they came here illegally. I have not received any report,” Manalo told reporters in a chance interview after the Philippine-Indonesia dialogue in Makati.

Duterte’s lawyer and former spokesman Atty. Harry Roque earlier claimed that ICC probers had entered in the Philippines and coordinated with the lawyers of the victims late last year.

The Philippines withdrew its membership to the ICC after victims of EJK filed a case against Duterte.

But the ICC pre-trial chamber ruled that its probers could go ahead with the investigation during the period when the Philippines was still party to the Rome Statute.

“One of my former associate-foreigners who is a member of the ICC has been to the Philippines. So, I have confirmation that these foreigners have been conducting investigations in the country which is in violation of our Constitution because we are no longer members of the ICC,” Roque said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is reconsidering rejoining the ICC, although he maintained that foreigners should not dictate on the Philippines who should be investigated or arrested.

“Should we return under the fold of the ICC? So that is again under study. So we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” Marcos told reporters last month.