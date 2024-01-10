‘Death of Eastern Samar NPA leader in encounter shows weakening insurgency movement’

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Monday said the death of another ranking New People’s Army (NPA) commander during an encounter with government forces in Borongan, Eastern Samar last January 6 highlights the weakening insurgency movement.

“The death of Martin Colima (alias) Moki, top leader of the NPA subcommittee in Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), during combat operations by Army troops in Eastern Samar should serve as an eye-opener for the remaining insurgents to lay down their arms, peacefully surrender and avail the government’s amnesty program,” NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said in a statement Tuesday.

Colima, who was facing a string of multiple heinous crime charges before the courts, and his men entered Barangay San Gabriel, Borongan City unaware of the residents’ dislike against the NPA and their allies.

Unknown to the NPA leader, the residents immediately reported their presence to nearby military units, triggering the clash that eventually killed Colima.

“The NTF-ELCAC called on the remaining members of Colima’s group to peacefully surrender and abandon the senseless armed struggle so as not to suffer the same fate like what happened to their leader,” Torres said.

The NTF-ELCAC chief said Colima’s death is proof of the weakened state of the NPA and the waning political influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on the Filipino masses in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“Most importantly, the CPP-NPA should accept the fact that in Samar every single barangay liberated by the government from the clutches of the CTGs (communist terrorist groups) through the ‘whole-of-nation and whole of government’ approach has been transitioning to become a haven of peace wherein economic development is being effectively spurred by the government,” he added.

Also, Torres said Colima’s death shows that these communities no longer welcome NPAs in their midst.

“There are no more ‘NPA mass bases’ to speak of that for decades the CTGs had exploited to the detriment of poverty-stricken residents in such communities,” he added.