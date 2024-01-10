DA bans importation of poultry products from Belgium, France amid bird flu fears

The Department of Agriculture (DA) banned the importation of live poultry and poultry products, including wild birds, from Belgium and France following reports of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreaks in domestic birds in the two European nations.

The bans are in response to notifications made to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) by Belgium on December 1, 2023, and France on November 30, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. emphasized the necessity of the import bans to prevent the potential introduction of HPAI-H5N1 into the Philippines.

“We’re doing this to protect the health of our local poultry population as well as poultry workers and consumers since H5N1 is a virus that can be transmitted to humans by infected animals,” he said.

Belgium and France, which share a border, almost simultaneously reported the bird flu outbreak in domestic birds to the WOAH. Belgium submitted its report on December 1, 2023 while France on November 30, 2023.

The DA’s imposition of the ban will immediately stop the acquisition of both domesticated and wild birds from Belgium and France. The indefinite import bans also prevent traders from bringing in Belgian and French poultry products, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, hatching eggs, and poultry semen into the Philippines starting January 8, 2024.

Exceptions will be made for meat imports already in transit, loaded, or accepted before the ban, provided that the poultry was slaughtered or the products were produced on or before November 12, 2023 (for France) and November 16, 2023 (for Belgium). All imports beyond these dates, excluding heat-treated products, will not be considered upon arrival in the country.

According to data, the Philippines’ total importation of poultry meat in 2022 witnessed a 1.57 percent increase compared to 2021, reaching 411,070 metric tons valued at $468,455,990. Belgium constituted 2.60 percent of the overall imports, with no recorded imports from France.

In 2023, Philippine importation of poultry meat reached 426,620 metric tons valued at $418,130,353 which is a 3.78 percent increase compared to 2022. France and Belgium account for 0.01 percent and 0.59 percent respectively of total imports.

The DA said the import bans would continue unless revoked by the agency.