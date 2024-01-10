Cleanfuel inaugurates newest retail station in A. Bonifacio, Quezon City

Among the 16 cities (and one municipality) that comprise Metro Manila, the largest—by a wide margin—is Quezon City. With a total area of 161.12 square kilometers, it is just over three times the size of the second largest city, Caloocan, which occupies only 53.33 square kilometers.

To put that in another perspective, Quezon City alone accounts for 25.23% of Metro Manila’s 638.55 square kilometer total land area. Being the largest city in Metro Manila, Quezon City is a hotbed for Cleanfuel’s rapid expansion, and the recent opening of their latest service station in Bgy. San Jose, La Loma, brings the tally of Cleanfuel’s presence in the city to a respectable 20 stations.

Strategically located along A. Bonifacio Ave (northbound), Bgy. San Jose, La Loma, Quezon City, the newest Cleanfuel station in the country sets itself apart with its new, contemporary look. The open architecture lends an industrial appeal to the station, which complements the area’s long-established reputation as a source of parts for commercial trucks, related machineries and heavy equipment.

It is located along a vital route for trucks headed north via the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). With this in mind, Cleanfuel A. Bonifacio—with its world-class quality fuel and highly competitive, affordable fuel prices—aspires to be the preferred fuel stop of commercial vehicles before entering NLEX, where fuel prices tend to be significantly higher.

Cleanfuel A. Bonifacio’s open layout makes it very convenient even for container trucks and other Class-3 vehicles to enter and exit the station with minimum effort. While Cleanfuel A. Bonifacio was designed to accommodate large trucks; locals and travelers in their private vehicles are welcome to refuel here use Cleanfuel’s famous hotel-quality air-conditioned restrooms.

As the purveyor of Quality Fuel for Less, Cleanfuel is set to provide reliable and affordable fuel options—High Grade Diesel, Clean 91, and Premium 95—ensuring that residents and businesses in the area have access to clean, high-quality fuels and exceptional service.

“We are happy to open our newest retail station in A. Bonifacio in Quezon City that will cater largely to the commercial vehicles and private motorists going Northbound,” said Atty. Jesus “Bong” Suntay, president and CEO of Cleanfuel.

“As an independent fuel player with goals of being a top-of-mind choice for savvy motorists, Cleanfuel is committed to delivering top-notch fuels that are efficient, clean-burning, and meet the highest industry standards,” shared Atty. Suntay.

Apart from the physical Cleanfuel VIP card, frequent Cleanfuel customers can now download the Cleanfuel Rewards App from both Apple App store and Google Play store to electronically stay updated on their rewards and other perks. One extremely useful function of the Cleanfuel app is the station locator, which is a tremendous help if you’re in an unfamiliar location and want to know if there is a Cleanfuel station around.

Cleanfuel extends its invitation to the residents and businesses in the A. Bonifacio/ La Loma vicinity to its newest station in the country and experience firsthand how Cleanfuel sets itself apart from the rest. A company that values community and growth, Cleanfuel looks forward to becoming a trusted partner for businesses, motorists and truckers who take A. Bonifacio Avenue as part of their regular route.