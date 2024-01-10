BTI to install kiosks in other outlets of Southstar Drug

BTI Payments Philippines Inc., an operator of Pay&Go kiosks in the country, has partnered with Gokongwei-led Southstar Drug to install the said machines in their outlets nationwide.

The partnership has already seen the deployment of 50 Pay&Go kiosks across various Southstar Drug locations, including 20 stores in Luzon, five in the Visayas and 25 in Metro Manila.

This will complement over 1,700 existing Pay&Go kiosks throughout the Philippines.

The kiosks make available a range of financial transactions, including bill payments, mobile top-ups, and e-money cash-ins, making essential financial services more accessible to customers.

“The deployment of Pay&Go kiosks in Southstar Drug stores is a critical move towards enhancing financial service accessibility in the Philippines. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering Filipinos with convenient financial services and aligns with our vision of building an extensive network that will support the country’s financial ecosystem,” Dan Ibarra, CEO of BTI Payments, said.

Southstar Drug general manager Mariel Crisostomo is also optimistic about the partnership.

“Incorporating Pay&Go services into our network will significantly improve our customer service and accessibility. This integration not only enriches our offerings but also positions us to better meet the progressive needs of our customers, enhancing their overall experience in our stores,” Crisostomo said.

This collaboration represents a significant step in combining retail and financial services, catering to the evolving consumer preferences in the Philippines. Data from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas indicate that digital payments are on track to reach 50 percent of total retail payments in the country by the end of the year.

BTI Payments and Southstar Drug said they were both dedicated to expanding this initiative, aiming to increase the reach of these essential services. This partnership is expected to set a precedent for future collaborations in the retail and financial sectors, paving a model that can bring greater financial access in the Philippines.

Southstar Drug is one of the largest drugstore chains in the Philippines. It operates several store concepts, from stand-alone dedicated pharmacies to stores inside supermarkets, and pharmacies with self-service convenience sections.