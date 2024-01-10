BOC 2023 collection hits ₱883.624B

THE digitalization efforts and anti-smuggling drive of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) allowed the agency to exceed its collection targets for the year.

BOC said its collections reached P883.624 billion as of December 31, 2023. This was 1.08-percent or P9.459-billion higher than the P874.166-billion target.

This also presented a 2.46 percent or P21.205 billion increase compared to last year’s revenue collection of P862.419 billion.

“In 2024, expect the Bureau to continue modernizing its customs administration and processes to effectively curb illicit trade, generate more revenues to fund the government’s priority development projects, ensure the protection of our consumers, and enhance the country’s ease of doing business,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said.

BOC’s Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG) Collections from January to December 31, 2023 also increased by 6.43 percent or P118.424 million to P1.959 billion.

Meanwhile, majority or 91.56 percent representing P1.793 billion of the total additional revenue was collected from Prior Disclosure Program (PDP) Applications.

The remaining P166.286 million was collected from other audit findings. The PDP collection for 2023 is 12.58 percent or P200.285 million higher compared to the collection in the same period last year.

Further, the sale of forfeited goods conducted through public auctions from January to December 31, 2023 generated P164.503 million in revenues.

Cases

IN 2023, the BOC recorded four conviction cases on the unlawful importation of general merchandise, cigarettes, and agricultural products.

From January to December 31, 2023, the BOC’s efforts resulted in the confiscation of P43.295 billion worth of smuggled commodities.

As part of the BOC’s monitoring efforts and post-evaluation of importers and brokers, the Bureau revoked the accreditation of 118 importers and 46 customs brokers found to be in violation of the provisions stipulated in the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act from January to December 31, 2023.

In order to uphold a highly efficient customs bureau, the BOC has likewise made sure to safeguard the integrity of its operations by filing criminal charges against erring employees.

The BOC has issued a total of 19 show-cause orders against errant employees from January to December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, 94 personnel are either under investigation or have been investigated. Sixteen of these are facing administrative charges. Moreover, 14 employees have been suspended, while one has been disciplined.

Going digital

THE BOC said these improvements in collection was supported by various efforts, including digitalization. The agency has digitalized 161 out of 166 customs processes or a 96.99-percent digitalization rate.

The One-Stop Electronic Travel Declaration System (E-Travel System) in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was launched on November 21, 2023 to allow travelers and crew members to declare dutiable goods prior to their arrival.

The BOC also said its overstaying Cargo Tracking System now provides data on disposition activities, such as auction, condemnation, or donation of all overstaying containers in all ports.

Last year, BOC also introduced the National Customs Intelligence System (NCIS), a web site that gathers intelligence data from various sources to enable informed decision-making analysis and more responsive policies.

Several initiatives in the pipeline include the BOC e-Pay Portal System, the e-Auction System, and the Automated Export Declaration System (AEDS).

The BOC’s modernization initiatives have driven the Philippines to rank second-best among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states in the 2023 United Nations Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation, scoring 87.1 percent.

Partners

THE BOC has also made progress in the implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Program as well as strengthening international partnerships.

The BOC signed a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) with the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on the AEO Program on January 3, 2023.

The agency also signed the Philippines-Hong Kong AEO Mutual Recognition Arrangement during the AEO Expert Mission and Symposium on November 29 to 30, 2023.