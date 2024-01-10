BDO issues sustainability bonds for the second time

Lender BDO Unibank Inc. on Tuesday said it has again issued peso-denominated, fixed-rate sustainability bonds with a minimum aggregate issue size of P5 billion.

This marks BDO’s second peso-denominated sustainability bond offer following the P52.7-billion issue in January 2022.

“The net proceeds of the latest issuance will be used to diversify the bank’s funding sources, and finance and refinance eligible assets as defined in the bank’s sustainable finance framework,” the bank said.

The proposed issuance has a tenor of 1.5 years and bears a coupon rate of 6.025 percent per annum. The minimum investment amount is P500,000, with additional increments of P100,000 thereafter.

The offer period runs from January 9 to 22, while the issue, settlement and listing date will be on January 29.

BDO said it reserves the right to amend the terms and the timing of the issuance as it deems necessary.

Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger on the said issuance, with BDO and Standard Chartered Bank as the selling agents. BDO Capital and Investment Corp. as the financial advisor.

BDO earlier said its income for January to September 2023 grew 34 percent to P53.9 billion from P40 billion in 2022. The said income was backed by broad-based growth across its core businesses.

This resulted in a return on common equity of 15.1 percent compared with 12.4 percent in the same period last year.

Net interest income rose to P137.4 billion with customer loans growing by 7.5 percent year-on-year to P2.7 trillion and deposits expanding 12 percent to P3.4 trillion.

Non-interest income settled at P57.9 billion, supported by various fee-based and treasury and foreign exchange businesses.

Pre-provision operating profit reached P80.6 billion, with revenue growth continuing to outpace cost growth.

Non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained at 1.99 percent despite the higher interest rate environment, while NPL coverage improved to 176 percent.

The bank said it continues to set aside provisions in line with its conservative credit and provisioning policies.

Common equity went up to P494.3 billion given continued profitable operations. Book value per share increased 13 percent to P93.83. Capital adequacy ratio and common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 15.6 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, with ample capital buffers from regulatory minimum levels.

Image credits: www.bdo.com.ph/





