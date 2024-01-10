2 lawmakers spar over election fund allocation in 2024 budget

The huge 2024 budget allotted for electoral exercises has sparked a word war between two House leaders.

The chair of the House appropriations committee hit back at Albay Rep. Lagman for airing his suspicion that the huge budget allotted electoral exercises is related to plans to “railroad” Charter change (Cha-cha).

House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Rep. Zaldy Co clarified in a statement Tuesday that the P12 billion augmentation to Comelec’s initial P2-billion budget was granted at the request of the poll body.

The proposed P19.4-billion budget in the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) was reduced by P17.4 billion by the Department of Budget and Management before submission to Congress.

“Comelec Chairman George Garcia personally appealed during the budget hearing in Congress to restore their budget. Congressman [Joseph Stephen] Caraps Paduano, who presided over that meeting, attests that such a request was approved by the committee and reflected in the minutes. Was Congressman Lagman sleeping on the job that he missed it?” Co asked.

Co added that only P14 billion and not the entire P19.4 billion originally requested by Comelec was approved.

The balance of P5.4 billion was included in the unprogrammed funds for future funding, he said.

He accused Lagman of maliciously portraying the Bicam as whimsically adding P12 billion to Comelec’s budget for Cha-cha, calling it another baseless accusation.

Co urged Lagman to demonstrate how Comelec’s P14 billion, or any portion of it, could be utilized for the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Co emphasized that Comelec’s budget is exclusive to the agency, and no other entity, including Congress, can access or disburse any amount from it.

Co stated that if Lagman cannot substantiate his claims, he should refrain from making baseless statements.

He added that in the regular course of business, Comelec receives annual appropriations for its operations and to supervise the conduct of elections or special referendums like the recently defeated cityhood proposal of San Jose del Monte.

House members who passed away or were removed from office also needed to be replaced, hence the need for special election funds, Co explained.

“Districts that lose representation for one reason or another deserve to have special elections where they can choose their leaders. That’s the purpose of the budget for the conduct and supervision of elections, referenda, recall votes, and plebiscites,” he added.

Lagman earlier said that the 2024 General Appropriations Act has a total of P14 billion for the “conduct and supervision of elections, referenda, recall votes, and plebiscites.”

He said the substantial budget, with P12 billion specifically earmarked for the Comelec, has sparked concerns and discussions regarding the motives and implications behind such a significant financial allocation.

“The Charter change rampage has a surfeit of funds,” he noted. “The appropriations for these activities in the 2023 GAA were only P2 billion, which was increased by about 700 percent this year,” Lagman said.