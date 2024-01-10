177 Metro policemen face illegal drugs charges–PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the intensified government crackdown against illegal drugs resulted in the filing of charges against 177 police officers in Metro Manila.

In a video message posted on his social media account on Tuesday, the Chief Executive assured government officials and personnel with alleged links to drug traffickers, including those affiliated with the Philippine National Police (PNP), will not be spared from their anti-illegal drugs drive.

“That is why 177 police police officers have been charged with drug-related offenses. Including the planting of evidence, unlawful arrest, and excessive violence in NCR (National Capital Region),” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

This was on top of the 151,818 similar court cases filed with the Department of Justice (DOJ) from 2022 to 2023.

Marcos said 121,582 government officials and personnel with links to the illegal drug trade were already jailed.

Last Monday, he reported 27,968 barangays were declared clear from illegal drugs.

He also disclosed PNP’s efforts against drug-traffickers resulted in the confiscation of P10.4 billion worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 56,495 suspects in 2023.

The President said his administration would continue to prioritize its anti-drug campaign since it is beneficial for many Filipinos.

“For us, these are not just good numbers, but also an improvement. We are continuing to improve our communities and the lives of our citizens and we continue to try to prevent our youth from being involved in a drug-taking lifestyle,” Marcos said.