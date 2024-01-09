The art of giving

CHRISTMAS, the season of giving is already over. Everyone is back to reality. People from all walks of life have spent so much money for gifts to their loved ones and friends. There were also those who also have spent for exchanging gifts. After the revelry is over, they have no more money.

Realistically, giving does not require a season. One can give anytime he wants and needs to and for whatever the reason is. Giving does not always equate with money. One can give his time, his help, his advice etc., to anyone. But unknown to many, time, more than money, is the best gift one can give because he is giving a part of himself to another person.

Giving is not easy. In fact, it takes a lot of will to do it. As the saying goes, it is better to give than to receive. Although true, it is easier said than done. It is our nature as humans to always want to be on the GET side than on the GIVE side. receive rather than give. In short, it is our nature to be selfish. But all is not lost. There is always selflessness in all of us when the circumstance arises.

In order for one to be able to give, the following factors should be present:

1. He has excess resources. The principle behind this is that we cannot give what we do not have. Doing so will cause us to be the next person asking for blessing from others. In the past, I have seen people who helped others even if they do not have the means. Worse they resort to borrowing money from loan sharks, drastically affecting their family finance. It is always best to help others as long as he does not go beyond his capacity so as not to be financially stressed. Notice that a lot of tycoons are philanthropist. They are able to be a blessing to others because they have wealth beyond their needs.

2. Giving is wanting to be a blessing to others. Remember that we are blessed for a reason, to bless others. Once, a friend (who is a family man) told me that he is the one taking care of the expenses of his two siblings who are out of work. The 2 effectively has become his dependents. He seemed stressed. I know for a fact that his salary is more than what he needs so I gave him this answer, ”The reason you are blessed is because you will be a blessing to your siblings. You will receive more because you have to bless them more.”

3. The need is valid. Whenever someone asks for financial help, it pays to validate if the request is valid. There were some stories where a person asked money from a friend allegedly due to a problem, only to be discovered that he squandered the money on partying as seen from his post in the social media. Before giving in to the emotion or pity, make it a point to check the validity of the story/reason given so that there will be no abuse committed.

4. Cheerful giving. If one will begrudgingly give, it is better not to give at all. When a person views money as an end, then it will be very difficult for him to give. But if money is viewed as a tool, it is much easier to give or lend it out. When one truly gives cheerfully, the return is an inner happiness that helps lessen stress and increases positive mood. A lot of people say that when we give, we will get more. We are given more so that we can give more. The less greedy we are, the more blessings we will have. But make sure don’t give beyond our capacity.

Moving forward, we have to be smart in giving. No need to spend too much. Give the gift of love, time, and memories. It is worth more than any amount of money one can have and is less stressful financially. Have a blessed new year ahead!

Edmund Lao is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. To learn more about financial planning, attend the 105th RFP program this December 2023. Please email info@rfp.ph or visit rfp.ph for details.