Tesda offers scholarship for PUVMP ‘casualties’

THE last day of this month may be the end of the road for franchises of unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUV), but they can still see the light at the end of the tunnel with the government’s aid for them to learn new skills that will empower them to start a new career or enter into entrepreneurial endeavors.

Through the state’s arm for technical vocational [tech-voc] education and training, those who will be affected by the modernization of public transportation can avail of the scholarship it has been offering since 2019.

“The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority [Tesda] fully supports the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) of the Department of Transportation [DOTr],” Tesda said in a statement Monday.

Per the recent declaration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the December 31, 2023 deadline for the consolidation of PUV operators was not extended. Hence, the PUVMP has become fully effective at the start of this year to help ease the situation of millions of commuters with better, cleaner and safer transport modes.

Those who did not sign up are allowed to ply their routes until January 31. The franchises of PUV operators who failed to consolidate will then be canceled or revoked by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“At Tesda, we believe that the PUVMP will be able to address the country’s prevailing transport issues and future demands, and ultimately, the whole nation will be able to benefit from an improved and strengthened transportation system,” the agency said.

Aware that there are people whose livelihood means have been or will be impacted by this program in one way or another, the agency underscored that its Tsuper Iskolar Scholarship Program, which was funded with P300 million for 2023 alone, is open for them to acquire new knowledge and skills to get employment from other sectors or put up their own business.

Under this initiative, drivers, operators and their family members who have been displaced or otherwise affected by PUVMP are entitled to free tech-voc skills training, and assessment and certification. Likewise, they will receive a training allowance of P350 a day for up to 35 days.

“We encourage our kababayans to approach any Tesda office to check where they can avail of the Tsuper Iskolar program and take this opportunity to learn new skills that will empower them to start a new career or engage in entrepreneurial activities,” Tesda said.