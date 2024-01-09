Tax reforms, wider LGU role to fuel growth–DOF

THE passage of key tax reforms and harnessing local government units (LGUs) as engines of growth are among the factors that will sustain the country’s recent economic gains, according to the country’s Finance Secretary.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said growth in 2023 is projected to be near the low end of the 6-7 percent target while 2024 growth is expected to be within 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

Diokno said while there are headwinds in the country’s growth path this year, the government’s sound policies and strong macroeconomic fundamentals will enable the Philippines to achieve “economic prosperity.”

“With the improvement in the country’s poverty incidence in the first semester of 2023 amid numerous economic challenges, one can be assured that the government will put all its efforts into working with various sectors to help ensure a continuous improvement in the lives of every Filipino,” Diokno said.

Diokno said the DOF will continue working with Congress in pushing for Package 3 or the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR).

The DOF, he said will also push for the value-added tax (VAT) on non-resident digital service providers (DSPs), excise tax on single-use plastics, and motor vehicle road user’s tax, among others.

“These reforms will help finance next year’s national budget and attain the 5.1 percent deficit-to-GDP target for 2024,” Diokno said.

Meanwhile, he said the LGUs’ role as engines of economic growth will be possible through a “smoother and more effective transition.”

Diokno said the Committee on Devolution is evaluating the functions and services that can be retained with the National Government and those that should be devolved to LGUs based on their capacity.

The Marcos Jr. administration, Diokno said, has also accomplished the passage of the Automatic Income Classification of LGUs Act this year.

The devolution process and other efforts to boost economic growth, he said, will require contributions from the LGUs, the national government, and government-owned-and-controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Inflation

Diokno said recent government efforts have tamed inflation. Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), inflation averaged 3.9 percent in December 2023 and 6 percent in 2023.

The inflation in December 2023 is the lowest since February 2022 when the increase in commodity prices averaged 3 percent.

However, the full-year inflation average of 6 percent is the highest since 2008 when the rise in commodity prices averaged 8.2 percent.

“This proves the effectiveness of aligned monetary and fiscal policies as well as the efficacy of direct measures to augment domestic supply, address logistical bottlenecks, and arrest uncompetitive practices in key commodity markets,” Diokno said.

Disinflation is expected to continue this year through the strategies crafted by the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) and the monetary policy of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In its last meeting for 2023, the BSP’s Monetary Board left the Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities have also been maintained at 6 percent and 7 percent,

respectively.

For 2024, BSP earlier said the risk-adjusted forecast declined to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous meeting in November, while the risk-adjusted inflation forecast is unchanged at 3.4 percent for 2025.

“Keeping the inflation rate within manageable levels to protect the Filipino people’s purchasing power and maintaining macroeconomic stability shall remain the government’s top priority,” Diokno said.

Investments

Apart from these, Diokno said the enactment of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code and the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will contribute to the economy’s growth this year.

The PPP Code and MIF could lead to more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows that will generate jobs and boost the economy.

Investments will also benefit from recent reforms such as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and amendments to the Public Service Act.

He also noted that the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act, and the revised implementing rules and regulations of the Renewable Energy Act are also included in these “game-changing structural reforms.”

Further, both Standard & Poors Global and Fitch Ratings affirmed the Philippines’ BBB+ and triple-B ratings with Stable outlook,

respectively.

In August 2023, Rating and Investment Information Inc. (R&I), a Japanese credit rating agency, affirmed the country’s triple-B plus rating and revised its outlook from stable to positive.

“The country’s investor-grade credit ratings are a vote of confidence in the economy,” Diokno said. “Credit rating agencies and market analysts remain confident in the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals due to the sustained economic recovery, strong external position, improving fiscal position with declining debt, sound banking system, and stable political environment.”