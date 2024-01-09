T-bill yields continue to correct a bit higher

THE national government raised more than its initial program during the auction of Treasury Bills (T-bills) on Monday, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The BTr said the Auction Committee raised $19 billion from the T-bill auction compared to the P15 billion initial program.

The BTr said the committee decided to double the accepted volume of non-competitive bids for the 91-day and 182-day T-bills after the auction was 3.1 times oversubscribed and attracted P46.9 billion in total tenders.

“Treasury bill …yields most continued to correct slightly higher for the third straight auction—the second for 2024—after the sharp decline on November 28, 2023,” Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort told BusinessMirror.

The BTr said the 91-day T-bills fetched an average rate of 5.102 percent. Interest rates reached as high as 5.25 percent and a low of 4.98 percent.

The total tenders received for the tenor reached P18.36 billion of which P7 billion was accepted and P11.36 billion was rejected. The original program for the 91-day notes was P5 billion. For the 182-day T-bills, the BTr said it fetched an average interest rate of 5.582 percent. Interest rates reached a high of 5.7 percent and a low of 5.29 percent.

The total tenders received for the tenor reached P16.91 billion of which P7 billion was accepted and P9.91 billion was rejected. The original program for the 182-day notes was P5 billion. The data also showed the 364-day T-bills fetched an average interest rate of 5.973 percent. The interest rate reached a high of 6.025 percent and a low of 5.83 percent.

Total tenders received for the notes reached P11.605 billion of which P5 billion was accepted and P6.605 billion was rejected.

“Treasury bill auction yields mostly continued to slightly go up, after T-bill and short-term PHP BVAL yields are still below the BSP overnight (1-day) auction yield at 6.39 percent,” Ricafort said.

“BSP key policy rate at 6.5 percent; BSP 7-day and 14-day Term Deposit Facility (TDF) auction yields at 6.6 percent and 28-day and 56-day BSP securities auction yields at 6.7 percent levels,” he added.

Earlier, BTr said the state’s gross borrowings in October rose by almost a quarter year-on-year to over P225 billion as the national government’s domestic borrowings tripled during the reference month.

Latest Treasury data showed the national government borrowed a total of P225.202 billion in gross terms in October, about 23.45 percent higher than the P182.429 billion recorded in the same month of last year.

The state’s domestic gross borrowings in October tripled to P174.632 billion from P56.733 billion last year on the back of a P71.78-billion retail onshore dollar bonds offering, based on Treasury data.

The state borrowed P90 billion through the sale of fixed-rate Treasury bonds, about 16.75 percent lower than the P108.114 billion amount it generated in October last year, Treasury data showed.

The national government’s net Treasury bills reached P12.852 billion versus the P51.381 billion net redemption last year as the amount of gross borrowings outpaced payments during the reference period.