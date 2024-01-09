SBP appoints Dy executive director

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the designation of Erika Dy as the federation’s Executive Director.

After proving to be an effective leader during her role as the Deputy Event Director of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Dy will now oversee the strategic planning of the SBP and lead the implementation of its programs, which will be in line with FIBA’s continued push to grow the sport of basketball in the country.

“We’re very excited to work with Erika as she brings new energy into the federation,” SBP President Al Panlilio said. “We worked closely with her during the FIBA Basketball World Cup and saw up close what she brought to the table. With her experience as a basketball player, a coach, a sports advocate, and one of the primary implementers of the World Cup, we know she is capable of broadening the imprint of the SBP.”

Before working with the SBP, Dy had stints with the University Athletic Association of the Philippines as the Licensing Committee Chair and Managing Director and with Ateneo as the Assistant Athletic Director and head coach of the women’s basketball team.

Dy holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Columbia University and is also a California-licensed attorney. Because of these proficiencies and her deep experience in basketball, she was named by FIBA as the Legal Commission Chairwoman last October.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted by the SBP with this role,” said Dy after formally signing her contract, flanked by SBP President Panlilio and Vice President Ricky Vargas. “Basketball has been a huge part of my life and I’m thankful to be given the opportunity to give back to the sport and the basketball community. The SBP has done so much since its founding led by Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and it is exciting to join the federation at such a pivotal time.”

Dy wasted no time and is already working alongside Head of Coaches’ Academy Jong Uichico, Grassroots Program Director Norman Black, 3×3 Program Director Eric Altamirano, and Institutional Support Director, Anton Gonzales.