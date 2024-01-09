Renew GACC registration, DTI tells Philippine food exporters to China

Philippine food exporters to China should have their registration renewed, according to the Import and Export Food Safety Bureau of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Based on the advisory posted on the website of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Friday, the import and export food safety arm of GACC is requiring overseas food production enterprises exporting to China to have their registration renewed, with the application for renewal to be filed within three to six months before the expiry of registration.

Failure to apply for renewal of registration or failure to provide timely explanation, in writing, the reason for late renewal, may result in deregistration, the GACC said.

The DTI advisory revealed that GACC “specifically noticed” that some Philippine aquaculture production enterprises have exceeded or are approaching their registration expiry date.

“Aquaculture production enterprises wishing to renew their GACC registration should coordinate with the Fisheries Inspection Section (FIS) of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) at bfar_inspection@bfar.da.gov.ph or FIQD hotline numbers: 0998 558 7859/0919 001 4318 or at 8539 5651,” the DTI advisory read.

On the other hand, Philippine exporters of fresh fruits and vegetables should coordinate with the Bureau of Plant Industry’s (BPI) National Plant Quarantine Services Division at pqsbpi@gmail.com, said the DTI.

Meanwhile, DTI said exporters of processed foods for meat products, sausage casings, aquatic products, dairy products, bird nest products, bee products, egg products, edible oils and fats, oilseeds, stuffed wheaten products, edible grains, milled grain industry products and malt, dried beans, condiments, processed nuts and seeds, dried fruits, foods for special dietary purposes, health foods and frozen fruit should file their application through the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Food Regulation and Research with e-mail address: cffr@fda.gov.ph.

For food products that are not listed above, manufacturers and/or exporters are required to directly register with the GACC through its website: https://cifer.singlewindow.cn.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which was processed by the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), showed that Philippine food exports to China amounted to $643.35 million, up 5.12 percent from the $611.99 million recorded in the same period in 2022.

Philippine food exports to China include fresh food, such as bananas, pineapples, avocados, mangoes, coconut, vegetables, cocoa bean, pepper and seeds.

Another food category that the country exports to China is processed food, which includes sweeteners, condiments, cereals, coffee, and soups and broths.

The Philippines also exports aquaculture products to China. Based on the data processed by the DTI’s export marketing arm, this food category includes sardines, fish fillet, milkfish, tuna, mollusks, and crustaceans, among others.