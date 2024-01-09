Probers urged to get ‘good grasp’ on cause of Panay power outage

Amid calls for a full inquiry into the January 2 power outages on Panay island, a veteran legislator has urged all concerned, including lawmakers, to consider the “whole picture” before simply pinning the blame on the main transmission company, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Senator Francisco “Chiz” Escudero said NGCP was right in citing the unscheduled maintenance shutdowns of generating companies in Western Visayas for the massive, prolonged brownouts, but acknowledged that part of NGCP’s mandate was also to make sure there is standby source of power as contingency.

However, Escudero pointed out that NGCP sourcing of ancillary power reserve could also substantially push up electricity rates, since this is on a “take-or-pay” setup, and noted a case a few years ago when sudden spikes in electricity rates were traced to the transmission operator’s being forced to source power elsewhere.

“Yes, that’s what they say, that NGCP should have an ancillary source of energy, but the problem there is, one, it’s take or pay, meaning, even if there is no plant that went on unscheduled shutdown and the ancillary reserve is there, we all still have to pay for it,” Escudero explained, partly in Filipino, in a radio interview over the weekend.

He also corrected misimpressions that users are already paying for the cost of ancillary power in the current billing system.

“No, what we’re paying for now is for systems loss. We pay transmission charge to NGCP, we pay systems loss to the distribution utility, distribution charge to the distribution utility. And then there’s FIT [feed in tariff] for those that the government is encouraging [to go] solar and renewables, and you have a generation charge.”

He pointed out that the bill, for example, paid to Meralco for those in Metro Manila, shows that the biggest cost or “more or less 30 percent, is the generation charge,” followed by about 22 percent for distribution, systems loss, and the FIT. “The transmission cost we pay to NGCP is at 5 percent. So, if you just review the costs we’re paying for, the entity that plays the biggest role in providing electricity is the generating company, followed by the distribution company and then the transmission or main transmission company that is NGCP.”

Given all these, Escudero said congressional probers and other agencies should study well the whole picture in considering calls to review, or even cancel NGCP’s franchise.

The House of Representatives earlier served notice that it would start its inquiry in aid of legislation soon, and would summon officials of the Department of Energy, the NGCP and generating companies: Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) and MORE Power, the two major power plants providing electricity to Panay Island.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the DOE, and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), as well as the Western Visayas local governments pinned blame on NGCP, which insisted that it’s the gencos’ unscheduled shutdowns that caused the outage.

Officials noted that a similar event happened in April 2023 and the NGCP should have been ready for contingencies for such occurrence.

Escudero, however, said there had been a “big improvement” in the way the transmission system has run since it was privatized and awarded to NGCP, majority-owned by a local consortium with minority stake from a Chinese state firm.

“But as I said, let’s look at the whole picture. Remember when electricity prices spiked in Metro Manila, which was a December? We were told that there were unscheduled plant shutdowns—the reason for NGCP to turn to the wholesale electricity stock market or WESM…but the price there was high that time. Metro Manila residents complained, because it was passed on to them.”

The hearings that ensued afterwards called on NGCP to have standby power, meaning, in case of an unscheduled shutdown like that in Panay Island, NGCP has standby power to provide to the grid going to consumers. “But the problem there is, if there is no unscheduled shutdown, whether or not that is used, it must be paid for. Do we want that?” the senator asked. He noted that the DOE has not yet provided full guidance on that issue.

Senate probe

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a Senate resolution calling for an “extensive” inquiry into the recent power outage, which affected households throughout Panay and Guimaras, amid reports of inaction and lack of real-time information from grid operator NGCP during the incident.

In proposed Senate Resolution No. 890, Hontiveros said that a “deeper and more extensive” investigation is needed to address all factors behind the Panay blackout last January 2, which disrupted the daily lives of people in five provinces, caused substantial financial losses for businesses, and impeded the operation of government offices, schools, and hospitals.

“Considering that past investigations and probes have not yielded palpable results, an even more comprehensive, thorough, and extensive examination needs to be conducted, including a review of the concession agreement between the National Transmission Corporation and the NGCP, as well as NGCP’s 25-year legislative franchise itself,” her resolution stated.

“We must urgently review and strengthen the effectiveness of all protocols, such as DOE’s mechanisms during incidents like simultaneous and unplanned power plant shutdowns. NGCP claims that its decision to take no action like manual load dropping during the blackout was according to ‘standard protocols.’ Standard procedure ba talaga na magsawalang kibo kapag may krisis gaya ng blackout?,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros, who hails from Panay, noted that Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla has blamed NGCP for the power outage, since the “company failed to prevent the system-wide power shutdown by proactively calling on the distribution utilities and electric cooperatives in Panay to reduce their load and avoid a sub-system-wide collapse.”

She also questioned the slow and inadequate real-time updates to energy stakeholders and the public amid the power outage. Real time monitoring of the Visayas grid using the NGCP’s own Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system, Hontiveros said, should have allowed it to provide information and act immediately during the critical 2-hour period between the disruption of PEDC Unit 1, and the subsequent shutdown by other power plants.

House reso

House Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos has formally filed House Resolution (HR) 1534, which calls for a review on the franchise of NGCP while looking into the sudden and widespread power outage that struck Western Visayas on January 2.

“There is a compelling need for Congress to conduct an investigation with the end in view of revisiting and reviewing the franchise of the NGCP,” Marcos said in his two-page resolution filed on January 5, 2024.

In clarifying the purpose behind the probe, Marcos suggested a comprehensive review that explores the potential separation and transfer of the systems operation function from the NGCP to an entity better equipped to execute such responsibilities with greater efficiency.

The House leader explained that the inquiry is aimed at ensuring the “timely expansion of the transmission system in line with the development needs of our people and for its effective and efficient operation.”

“The review should include the possible separation and transfer of the systems operation function from the NGCP to another entity that could carry out such a function more efficiently,” said Marcos. With Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz