PNP chief slams vloggers in ‘destabilization’ drive

With disinformation still rearing its ugly head this 2024, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. called on all police officers to unite to combat this threat.

“In the face of disinformation circulating in different platforms, let us unite as law enforcers, upholding the rule of law, respecting the Constitution and defending our government. As your chief PNP, I am counting on you,” he said during Monday’s flag-raising ceremonies in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Acorda made this appeal after some vloggers continue to use his picture and that of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. to create videos and contents claiming that they are withdrawing support from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and asking for the Chief Executive’s resignation.

“No less than my face, the face of the CSAFP [Chief of Staff, AFP] posted on viral and saying the AFP and the PNP withdrawing support or asking the resignation of the President, it’s unforgivable,” he added.

And while the Philippine government respects freedom of expression and speech, Acorda said that as law enforcers, the PNP is mandated to protect the community and enforce the law.

“It hurts me that there are people na gusto lang maging sikat yung kanilang vlog ay gagawa ng mga disinformation [who in their desire to make their vlog famous would go about posting content spreading disinformation],” he added.

Also, such actions are very detrimental to the interest and image of the country even as the PNP, along with other security forces, are doing their best to ensure that the Philippines maintains a stable investment climate.

Acorda also appealed to these vloggers not to post disinformation just to “create a viral vlog.”

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo earlier urged the public not to give credence to these vlogs and social media posts, as these are only fake news.

She also warned the public against posting and sharing these on social media, as they can be made liable if these materials violated the law.

Brawner earlier said the military is determined to defeat all threats to the country’s security with the strong support of President Marcos.

“With the strong leadership of our Commander-in-Chief, the AFP will move as one in defeating all threats to our peace and national security,” he added.

Brawner also said all members of the AFP stand firm in its unwavering loyalty to the Constitution and its solemn commitment to fulfill its mandate.

“The men and women of the AFP remain steadfast in their role as the guardians of our nation’s sovereignty and defender of democratic principles,” he added.

Brawner also assured the Filipino people that members of the AFP continue to exemplify the highest standards of professionalism.