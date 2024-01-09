PHL, Indonesia meet Tuesday as Widodo arrives in Manila

INDONESIAN President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is expected to arrive for an official visit to Manila Tuesday, as foreign ministries of the Philippines and Indonesia will meet hours ahead to hammer out more ways to improve bilateral relations.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi will lead the Ministerial Meeting of the 7th Philippines-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

“The JCBC is the primary dialogue mechanism between the Philippines and Indonesia to review accomplishments on mutual collaboration initiatives, exchange views on issues of mutual interest, and consider plans for enhancing cooperation,” the DFA said in a statement.

Manila considers Jakarta one of its closest and most important allies in the region. Both are founding members of Asean, Apec, and Asem. Indonesia also brokered the peace talks between the Philippine government and the Moro rebels. Indonesia is also the Philippines’s fifth biggest trading partner, 15th export market and second import supplier with total trade of US$13.9 billion in 2022.

Indonesia is also the 15th largest contributor of investment inflows to the Philippines with a recorded net foreign direct investments inflow of US$7.18 in 2022.

There are 6,087 Filipinos in Indonesia, most of them professionals.

Both countries have a wide range of bilateral cooperation on defense and security, logistics, maritime, technical cooperation, border crossing patrol, trade and economic cooperation, immigration anti-narcotics and anti-transnational crime, anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering.

Ministers Manalo and Marsudi are also expected to exchange views on key regional and international issues of common concern for the Philippines and Indonesia, including the South China Sea.

Widodo, whose term ends in October 2024, will meet President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

His visit reciprocates the trip of President Marcos to Indonesia in September 2022.

The JCBC and Jokowi’s visit to Manila coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations this year.