PhilHealth: Claims by medical facilities settled

DAVAO CITY—The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. said the public rift between the agency and the medical facilities with PhilHealth claims at the end of the pandemic were settled toward the end of 2023.

Filbert Bryan Sollesta, chief of the Field Investigation Division of the regional PhilHealth office here, also disclosed that PhilHealth has indeed put up an investigation into allegations that some diseases and ailments treated at hospitals were declared as Covid-19 cases.

Sollesta told BusinessMIrror that the complaint by medical facilities on unpaid PhilHealth claims that erupted into a national controversy last year was “actually a case of miscommunication.”

“There was a misunderstanding on our policies as taken by our partner hospitals. There was a miscommunication,” he said.

This surfaced “as the most common point when we talked with the hospitals one by one.”

In the Davao Region, PhilHealth went around each hospital to talk “individually” with them, and Sollesta said “there was really a misunderstanding among them about our policies.”

The most common among the misunderstood points in the PhilHealth policies was the lack of compliance with the agency’s policies, including basic things like personal information of clients. “We told that there were indeed claims that are unpaid because they do not

comply with our policies.”

“Some claims have errors in personal information of the clients. Names, for example, do not match with those in our database, or other vital information are new or have changed,” he said.

“Hospital owners or managers eventually understood our position and have rectified their data collection,” he said. Ultimately, Sollesta said, “the issue was resolved towards the end of the year.”

He said the PhilHealth also acknowledged allegations that both public and private hospitals have tampered with the classification of certain ailments or diseases they treated as being Covid-19 cases, purportedly to qualify for the special rate for Covid-19 cases.

He said he was not privy to the result of the investigation, but confirmed there was an investigation into the allegations last year. “It was being handled and conducted by a separate unit of the PhilHealth, the legal unit, and PhilHealth has hired or tapped more additional investigators.”

Meanwhile, the regional PhilHealth office here said it has paid P8,887,433,075 to 573,299 claims last year.

It has accredited 3,130 professionals across the Davao Region, and granted full accreditation to 493 medical facilities and 122 “Konsulta” facilities.

For the Konsulta program, which was adapted and applied during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid face-to-face consultation, the PhilHealth paid professionals and facilities a total of P10,287,540 for the 81,643 patients around the region.