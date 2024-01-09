PBBM reports significant gains in campaign vs illegal drugs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday reported that the government has made significant gains in its anti-drug campaign with more than 60 percent of the country’s barangays already being declared “free” from the illegal substance.

“We can say 27,968 of the barangays were declared drug-cleared,” the Chief Executive said in a video message.

Based on the latest government data, the country has over 42,000 barangays last year.

Marcos noted the declaration was based on the assessment by local government units (LGU) at the grassroots level.

The declarations, he said, will also allow the government to easily monitor any new illegal drug activities in the said barangays.

Marcos attributed the achievement to the successful coordination of the national government with 50 provinces, 1,160 municipalities, and 30 cities in implementing the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADACs).

This was complemented by the efforts of the Philippine National Police, which resulted in the confiscation of P10.4 billion worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 56,495 suspects in 2023.

The President said the government is also concerned in the rehabilitation and recovery of drug-users with the construction of 74 in-patient treatment and rehabilitation facilities nationwide.

He made the pronouncement after the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced last week that Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is eyeing to reduce by 10 percent the number of target-listed drug personalities by 2028.