PBBM: 51% of FMR projects completed

With the completion of more than half of the targeted farm-to-market roads (FMR) of his administration last year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said more farmers and communities were given better access to urban centers.

In a brief video message, the Chief Executive disclosed 51 percent of the 131,410 kilometers of the Farm-to-Market Road Network Program were already built since last year.

“We have built 67,328.92 kilometers, which is equivalent to 32 times the [distance] between Aparri to Jolo,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

He noted that the network is a priority of his administration since it will benefit not just the agriculture sector. “It is a testament to the magnitude of accomplishment of the government,” Marcos said.

“It is not an initiative [that is exclusive to the] agriculture sector. It is a connection between all the different communities but of course its main purpose is to connect the markets and the producers—to our agriculture sectors especially,” he added.

The President said the remaining kilometers of the road network would be completed in the coming years as part of his administration’s Build Better More initiatives.

In another development, Malacañang reported the Kalinga at Inisyatiba Para Sa Malinis na Bayan (Kalinisan) program during the weekend resulted in the collection of 2.6 million kilograms of trash.

Citing a report from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the 2,646,948 kilograms of waste came from 9,189 participating barangays nationwide.

Most or 103,249 of the participants came from Cagayan Valley followed by Central Luzon (103,044) and Calabarzon (117,161).

The agency noted 580,000 volunteers and 109,939 local officials participated in the clean up drive as part of the celebration of the National Community Development Day last Saturday.