Ombudsman indicts Guanzon for revealing info on BBM’s DQ case

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the indictment of former Commission on Elections Commissioner Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In a 12-page resolution, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer III Fatima Kristine Franco-Ilao found probable cause to charge Guanzon for two counts of violation of Section 3 (k) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for divulging valuable information on the disqualification cases filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during the 2022 presidential election.

The resolution was approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Section 3 ( k ) of R.A. 3019 prohibits: “Divulging valuable information of a confidential character, acquired by his office or by him on account of his official position to unauthorized persons, or releasing such information in advance of its authorized release.”

“Records disclose that by virtue of respondent’s position, she acquired valuable information relating to the disqualification cases of Marcos, Jr., and prematurely divulged such confidential information prior to the official release of the Comelec’s decision,” the Ombudsman declared.

The case stemmed from the complaint filed by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio and Diego Magpantay of the Citizen’s Crime Watch.

The complainants were referring to Guanzon’s exclusive interview aired in GMA News on January 27, 2022, wherein she disclosed that she had voted to grant the petition seeking Marcos, Jr.’s disqualification on the ground of previous conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude.

The disqualification case was assigned to the Comelec’s First Division where Guanzon was the presiding commissioner with Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Marlon Casquejo as members.

She also claimed that the resolution of disqualification cases was being intentionally delayed so as to negate her vote for disqualification since she was set to retire on February 2, 2022.

In addition, Guanzon claimed that powerful people were meddling with the said cases, thus, causing a delay in their resolution.

On January 28, Guanzon was interviewed anew in the “Rappler Talk,” wherein she justified her vote to disqualify Marcos Jr.

She explained that the respondent did not pay taxes four times while he was a governor and that the receipt presented by the latter in the disqualification cases was payment for lease rentals and he did not pay the deficiency taxes and penalty imposed by the court.

She also claimed that based on their internal agreement, Ferolino as the ponente was supposed to release the resolution by January 17, 2022.

However, Guanzon claimed that Ferolino was being unduly influenced to deliberately delay the release of the resolution on the disqualification cases.

Ferolino denied Guanzon’s claim that the commissioners internally agreed to promulgate the resolution of the disqualification cases by January 17, 2022.

Ferolino also asked the poll body to investigate Guanzon for possible violation of the “Sub Judice Rule.”

She also lamented that disclosing her as the ponente of the Marcos case exposed her to possible pressure from different groups and pose a threat to her safety and security.

Aside from two counts of violation of Section 3 ( k ) of Republic Act 3019, the complainants also asked the Ombudsman to indict Guanzon for two counts of violation of Section 7 (c of RA 6713 and two counts of violation of Article 229 of the Revised Penal Code.

In ordering her indictment, the Ombudsman did not give merit to Guanzon’s claim that the information she disclosed cannot be considered confidential information.

The Ombudsman said based on Comelec Resolution No. 10685 entitled, “In the Matter of People’s Freedom of Information (FOI) Manual,” “all information acquired by respondent in the exercise of her quasi-judicial powers are considered confidential information.”

It also cited Rule 9, Section 4 of the Internal Rules of the Supreme Court (IRSC) which recognizes privilege information and prohibits the disclosure of the identity of the ponente and the deliberations of the members in court sessions on cases and matters pending before it.

“Respondent argues that, unlike Comelec, the Supreme Court has a clear and definite policy that declares judicial decision and deliberations as confidential. However, in an en banc resolution dated February 14, 2012, the Supreme Court is clear in holding that the privilege against disclosure of internal deliberations is not exclusive to the Judiciary but is applicable to the other branches of the government,” the Ombudsman pointed out.

“Therefore, until the decision or resolution embodying the action is released to the public, the individual positions or votes or opinions of the Comelec commissioners are considered confidential,” it added.

However, the Ombudsman dismissed the charge for violation of Section 7 ( c ) of RA 6713 ( Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials) against the respondents.

That provision states: “Disclosure and/or misuse of confidential information—Public Officials and employees shall not use or divulge, confidential or classified information officially known to them by reason of their office and not made available to the public either (1) to further their private interest, or give undue advantage to anyone, or (2) to prejudice the public interest.

“Complainant failed to present proof that respondent was motivated by any private interest or that she gave any private party unwarranted benefits, which prompted the disclosure of the information. There is also no proof that respondent intended to prejudice the public interest with such disclosure,” the Ombudsman ruled.

The Ombudsman also did not give merit to the claim of the complainants that Guanzon violated Article 229 of the Revised Penal Code which punishes public officers for revealing any secret known to him by reason of his official capacity.

“In the present case, the informations revealed by respondent are not secret and there is no evidence that said premature disclosure of the information caused damage to public interest,” the Ombudsman said.