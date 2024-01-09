‘Off to a good start’ with EOPT signing–DOF chief

MORE Filipinos would be encouraged to pay their taxes with the recent signing of the Ease of Paying Taxes (EOPT) Act, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

In a statement on Monday, Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said the EOPT Act was signed into law as Republic Act (RA) 11976 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last week to modernize the Philippine tax administration and strengthen taxpayer rights.

Through the EOPT Act, the processes of the country’s tax system will be streamlined, thereby minimizing the burden on taxpayers.

“We are off to a good start this 2024. By making the tax system more taxpayer-friendly through simplified tax filings and protecting taxpayers’ rights, we will achieve our goal of encouraging and improving tax compliance,” Diokno said.

The DOF said the new law will classify taxpayers into micro, small, medium, and large according to their gross sales in order to form a tax system that is responsive and specific to each segment’s needs.

Filing of returns and payment of internal revenue taxes will also be made easier through electronic or manual means such as authorized agent banks or authorized software providers.

The option to pay internal revenue taxes to the city or municipal treasurer with jurisdiction over the taxpayer was removed in order to encourage the shift to electronic payment channels.

Furthermore, it ensures the availability of registration facilities to taxpayers not residing in the country.

The law also harmonizes the rules on the value-added tax (VAT) treatment of sales of goods and services, thereby requiring sales invoice for both.

The mandatory issuance of receipts for each sale and transfer of goods and services will be increased to P500 from P100.

The VAT refunds will be classified into low-, medium-, and high-risk claims which are based on the amount of VAT refund claim, tax compliance history, and frequency of filing of VAT refund claims, among others.

Moreover, an invoice system will be implemented to accelerate VAT refunds. The Act also provides a 180-day period for the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to process general refund claims on erroneous or illegally collected taxes.

On top of this, the Ease of Paying Taxes and Digitalization Roadmap will be developed by the BIR to promote and assist taxpayers by streamlining tax processes,

reducing documentary requirements, and digitalizing its services.

In line with this effort, the number of income tax return (ITR) pages will be reduced from four to two pages only.

However, the President vetoed Section 8 of the Act which exempts micro taxpayers from withholding creditable income tax, citing possible understatement of tax obligations that would impact on the government’s cash flows.

Creditable withholding taxes serve as advance payment of tax obligations and an audit trail for compliance.

“We have to strike a balance between providing relief to taxpayers, on the one hand, and maintaining administrative efficiency through the integrity of our tax collection and monitoring mechanisms, on the other,” the President explained.

The law’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) shall be promulgated 90 days from the effectivity of the Act, after consultations between the DOF, the BIR, and the private sector.

RA No. 11976 takes effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

The EOPT Act was tagged as a priority legislation in his State of the Nation Address (SONA).